38 people have died due to drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, number of dead may increase

Chandigarh: In three districts of Punjab, 38 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor in the last three days. Officials gave this information on Friday. Officials said that after consuming poisonous liquor, 19 people died in Taran Taran district, 10 in Amritsar and nine in Batala on Wednesday night, it appears that this liquor was made in Muchhal village of Amritsar. Police said that there is a possibility of increasing the number of dead. Also Read – Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Government released guidelines for Unlock 3, big decision on Night Curfew and Gym-Yoga Institute

Officials said raids were conducted at 40 places in these three districts and eight people smuggling liquor were arrested. Also Read – 21 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry

Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that five people died on Wednesday night in Muchhal and Tangra villages of Tarsikka in Amritsar. According to the people of Batala, this liquor was sold in Hathigat area. Also Read – COVID-19 Global Updates: Corona Cases Over 1.72 Crore in World, 6.72 Lakh People Died

Sheila Devi, mother of Bhupinder Singh, who died of drinking alcohol, told reporters that her son had purchased liquor from a shop in Hathi Gate area. A few hours after drinking alcohol, he became unconscious and died.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal has also demanded a judicial inquiry by the current judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while the opposition AAP has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

An official said that Vikramjit Singh, in-charge of Tarsikka police station, has been suspended.

The DGP said that a woman named Balwinder Kaur of Muchhal village has been arrested on Thursday night. Related sections of excise law have been imposed on him.

During the campaign on Friday, seven more people were arrested in connection with fake liquor in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts. Gupta said that a large quantity of fake liquor, drums and stored cans were recovered from the accused and they have been sent for investigation.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry by the divisional commissioner of Jalandhar in the case of death by drinking poisonous liquor. The investigation will be done by the Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar as well as the Joint Excise and Tax Commissioner of Punjab and the SP of the respective districts.

The Shiromani Akali Dal rejected the inquiry at the divisional commissioner level and demanded a judicial inquiry from the current judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that a magisterial inquiry will not work. Senior party leader and MLA Aman Arora said that the party demands the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa demanded a high court judge to investigate the matter within the time limit.