38 people infected with new type of corona virus so far in India: Ministry of Health

new strain of coronavirus in India: So far, 38 people have been found infected with the new type of corona virus in India. The Ministry of Health gave this information on Monday. Let us know that the new strain of corona virus came first in Britain. It is being said that this new type of corona is up to 70 percent more contagious.

Most of these 38 people are those who either came from England or came in contact with people from England.

Significantly, the cautious government extended a temporary moratorium on passenger flights between the UK and India for a week until January 7, and said services would then begin with "stringent regulations".

The Center last week instructed about 33,000 passengers who arrived in India from mid-November 25 to December 23 and the people they came in contact to undergo RT-PCR testing and send infected samples for ‘genome sequencing’.

Experts have noted that so far it has not been found that the new strain increases the severity of the disease, although it is significantly more contagious.