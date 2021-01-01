39 Indians stranded in Chinese maritime border for 146 days, Foreign Ministry said – India is raising the issue with urgency

39 Indians stranded in Chinese maritime border: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that for the last few months, two ships stranded in Chinese waters and 39 Indian members of the crew aboard them to take care of human needs and resolve the issue quickly. The Indian High Commission is in constant contact with the Chinese administration in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin. Apart from this, the Ministry of External Affairs is also in touch with the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Also Read – Will tensions in India-China border end in new year? Discussion for the ninth round of commander level talks

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in his statement that the cargo vessel MV Jag Anand has been standing near Jingtang port in Hubei province of China since June 13 and it has 23 Indian nationals on board as crew. He said another vessel, MV Anasatasia, has 16 Indian civilian crew on board and has been standing near China's Kofidian port since 20 September and is awaiting disposal of cargo.

He said that due to this unforeseen situation the crew members are under a lot of pressure and in such a situation both these cases are being pursued promptly.

Srivastava said, “We understand that many other ships from other countries are waiting for their turn to unload their cargo.” The spokesperson said, “Our High Commission in Beijing has consistently pursued both these matters in China’s Foreign Ministry and Raised before local administration officials and urging them to allow the ship to be anchored and / or to replace the crew. “He told that the Ambassador of India personally raised it before the Deputy Foreign Minister of China.” is. The Ministry is also in touch with the Chinese High Commission on this issue.

Srivastava said that the Chinese administration has told us that due to various restrictions imposed by the local administration in view of Kovid-19, the change of crew at these ports was not allowed. He said China’s Foreign Ministry had reported in November 2020 that a change of crew at Jingtang port was not feasible and that the ship company owner / agent could apply for a change of crew at Tianjin port in China and the local administration requested Will consider it when received.

The spokesman said that the ship companies concerned have been asked to apply expeditiously for the change in crew. He said that the ship companies are assessing the logistic facilities to take the ship from the current position to the anchorage, while our High Commission is in touch with the concerned authority in Tianjin to approve the change of crew.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that we understand that MV Anastasia is exploring the possibility of a change in the crew from the current situation at the Koofidian port in the sea. He said, “Our High Commission yesterday (Thursday) proposed the option to the Chinese authorities and sought their approval in this regard.” A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that we have seen the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China which It is about providing necessary facilities and help.

He said, “We hope that in view of the human condition arising on the ship, this assistance will be provided in a prompt and practical and time bound manner”. Shrivastava said that with the government resolving this stalemate quickly, the humanitarian Regular contact with the Chinese administration is maintained to take care of the needs.

