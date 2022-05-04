3D Movie Maker was used for countless bizarre videos. Microsoft has released it and its source code is already on GitHub

Although it was released more than 27 years ago, there are still those who use it enthusiastically. 3D Movie Maker was conceived from the Microsoft Kids subsidiary, however, there are those who used it to create all kinds of bizarre videos. Now the tool has become open source after much insistence from the communitybeing able to experiment with its source code.

The architect of all this was the Twitter user Foone, who since last April 6 asked Microsoft that 3D Movie Maker would end up being open source due to its age and for having been obsolete by the company. In a turn of events they agreed, and both Jeff Wilcox and Scott Hanselman, both at Microsoft, decided to release the source code and GitHub.

A legendary tool that is made open source

3D Movie Maker uses the BRender graphics engine. Although the libraries of this engine do not belong to Microsoft, Foone wanted the source code to port the tool to his own version based on OpenGL/DirectX. The request was made through Twitter at the beginning of April, and it was not until a few hours ago that Scott Hanselman, manager of the Microsoft partner program, was able to respond by releasing the 3D Movie Maker source code on GitHub.

Hey friends – we’ve open sourced the code to 1995’s Microsoft 3D Movie Maker https://t.co/h4mYSKRrjK Thanks to @jeffwilcox and the Microsoft OSS office as well our friends in legal and those who continue to put up with me being a nudzh. Thanks to @foone for the idea! Enjoy. https://t.co/6wBAkjkeIP — Scott Hanselman 🇺🇦 (@shanselman) May 4, 2022

The tool has been made open source under an MIT license. Nevertheless, 3D Movie Maker is not functional by itself on modern hardware/software, having to do some programming work to make it work. However, it is very possible that in a short time we can see modified versions of this project working perfectly.

The source code has been restored through the Microsoft corporate archives, and the company has authorized its use and publication. To do this, all references to names and aliases have been deleted, leaving only the names that worked on the original project. According to the company, the tool has been able to restore from CDswhere in some alternative versions were included that have been eliminated.





The build contains secrets that are quite interesting, like the anecdote shared by Jez San, former CEO of Argonaut, owners of the BRender engine:

When Sam Littlewood designed BRender, he didn’t write the code. And then document it. The way most things were built at the time. First, he wrote the manual. The full documentation served as the specification. He then he began to program it.

3D Movie Maker has left us great jewels since its birth. On YouTube we can find a quite ‘peculiar’ playlist, to say the least, with truly bizarre and creative videos. There are innumerable projects that were carried out with this tool. In addition, its graphics engine, BRender, was used for many video games, including Carmageddon, Alien Resurrection, or the first two Harry Potter for PlayStation, among others.