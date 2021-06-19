4.2 magnitude earthquake in Assam, 5 instances in 24 hours in Northeast area

Earthquake in Assam: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Assam overdue within the evening. That is the 5th earthquake within the Northeast area within the closing 24 hours. There’s no record of lack of existence or belongings because of the earthquake. The Nationwide Heart for Seismology stated in a record that the quake passed off at 1:07 pm and its epicenter was once positioned at a intensity of 30 km close to Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur. Additionally Learn – Kutch Earthquake Replace: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Kutch, no harm

Two extra earthquakes struck the state on Friday, one with a magnitude of four.1 with its epicenter in Sonitpur district. With the exception of Assam, a three-magnitude earthquake struck Manipur's Chandel district on Friday and some other 2.6-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter was once in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district. There's no record of lack of existence or belongings in any earthquake.

The Northeast area is liable to earthquakes. Robust tremors of 6.4 magnitude earthquake had been felt in Assam on 28 April.