4 Big Ways Black Widow Can Impact The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Not solely is there hope that the Natasha Romanoff solo film will shed some gentle on the Budapest mission mentioned between Black Widow and Hawkeye in each The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame (which is on the desk provided that the European nation is without doubt one of the blockbuster’s settings), however there’s a likelihood that it may educate us some stuff concerning the archer we could not learn about. That is notably vital provided that Hawkeye has his personal Disney+ present within the works that ought to have its personal influence on the way forward for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are able to’t say for sure that this may occur, as we notably do not know if Jeremy Renner is concerned in Black Widow in any respect, however we will hold our fingers crossed that the historical past between two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is explored.