4 Big Ways Black Widow Can Impact The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Cate Shortland’s Black Widow is a majorly essential movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe given that it’s the film that will probably be kicking off the post-Infinity Saga period – however it’s additionally a narrative that sits in type of an odd place. In any case, it’s a prequel of kinds, set between the occasions of Captain America: Civil Warfare and Avengers: Infinity Warfare, and notably facilities on a hero who’s now deceased. A facet impact of that is that some followers aren’t fairly certain how the blockbuster will probably be shifting the franchise ahead into Section 4 and past, however once you actually give it some thought, there are key parts of the discharge that might wind up being influential for years to return.
And not using a useful crystal ball or precognitive powers, we will’t say for sure how Black Widow will influence the way forward for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – however understanding what we all know concerning the mission, there are definitely parts of the manufacturing that counsel the way it may. That in thoughts, listed below are 4 large methods the solo movie may wind up leaving a significant stamp on the comedian e book franchise going ahead:
Yelena could grow to be the brand new Black Widow
A hero passing on their mantle has lengthy been a key plot level utilized in superhero storytelling, and we’ve even already seen it occur within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hank Pym coaching Scott Lang to grow to be the brand new Ant-Man. This in thoughts, now that Natasha Romanoff has died in canon it makes all of the sense on this planet that the franchise would have a second era hero take up the Black Widow identify going ahead – and it positively appears to be like like that’s one thing that’s being arrange with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.
Within the comics, the character is actually educated to take Black Widow’s title, and it definitely looks like the film model of the story is taking comparable narrative paths because the supply materials. Yelena went by means of the identical Pink Room murderer program as Natasha, with the 2 ladies raised as sisters, so she could be an apparent match for the job. One large query mark is that we don’t know what the youthful of the “siblings” was doing through the occasions of Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame, however Black Widow may maybe discover time to clarify that, and finally have her resurface to grow to be a brand new member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Flashback sequences will reveal secret histories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Since being launched in Iron Man 2, Natasha Romanoff has been constantly maintained as one of many extra enigmatic heroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, together with her backstory solely supplied in dribs and drabs by means of her numerous supporting roles. Black Widow will clearly change that in an enormous approach, as we be taught all about her life earlier than turning into an Avenger, and whereas that’s thrilling by itself, one additionally has to surprise what else we could find out about from the historical past digging and flashback sequences.
Because of the trailers for and interviews concerning the upcoming blockbuster, we already know that Natasha Romanoff will probably be revealed to have a historical past with Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross previous to the entire Sokovia Accords kerfuffle, and that Ray Winstone will probably be enjoying Basic Dreykov – a personality first referenced in The Avengers. If that info has landed even earlier than the movie comes out, it’s a must to surprise what different type of bombshells Black Widow could also be packing that wind up influencing Section 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and past.
Taskmaster could not simply be a one-off villain
To be blunt, Taskmaster is an excessively cool character with an excessively cool means. Possessing what known as photographic reflexes, he can completely mimic the actions/model of any particular person he observes, and as an extension of that he is without doubt one of the most elite fighters within the Marvel Universe. The undeniable fact that he’s included in Black Widow is without doubt one of the most fun issues concerning the mission, and one can hope that it strikes to set him up as a major character going into the way forward for the large display franchise.
Given Marvel Studios’ observe report, it’s admittedly attainable that Taskmaster is just being established as a one-off villain that received’t make it out of Black Widow alive… however we will hold our fingers crossed that received’t be the case. One of many extra underwhelming facets of the Infinity Saga was the truth that the films included quite a lot of disposable villains that didn’t actually add to the large image plans, however that’s one thing that the franchise could wind up specializing in in Section 4 merely as a approach of blending issues up. At this stage within the sport there’s rather a lot about Tasky that we don’t know, together with the identification of the actor below the masks, however maybe these mysteries can stay unsolved and included into future MCU options.
The door is open to be taught extra about Hawkeye
When The Avengers first joined collectively, they have been a disparate group of heroes united by disaster – however they weren’t all strangers to at least one one other. Whereas it’s true that Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk all met each other shortly after Loki stole the Tesseract, it was unveiled within the story that Black Widow and Hawkeye have been associates with an extended historical past collectively. Going again to an earlier level, this isn’t a relationship that we’ve seen explored a hell of rather a lot in Marvel films, with solely bits and items coming to gentle, however the Black Widow movie may change that, and influence Section 4 on the identical time.
Not solely is there hope that the Natasha Romanoff solo film will shed some gentle on the Budapest mission mentioned between Black Widow and Hawkeye in each The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame (which is on the desk provided that the European nation is without doubt one of the blockbuster’s settings), however there’s a likelihood that it may educate us some stuff concerning the archer we could not learn about. That is notably vital provided that Hawkeye has his personal Disney+ present within the works that ought to have its personal influence on the way forward for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are able to’t say for sure that this may occur, as we notably do not know if Jeremy Renner is concerned in Black Widow in any respect, however we will hold our fingers crossed that the historical past between two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is explored.
Do you suppose we’ll see Black Widow have any of the impacts on the way forward for the Marvel Cinematic Universe listed above? Can you consider different methods the film could also be mirrored within the post-Avengers: Endgame franchise? Hit the feedback together with your ideas, and keep tuned for extra updates concerning the blockbuster as we get ever nearer to its November sixth launch date.
