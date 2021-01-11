4 Different Types Of Chemistry Go Joon Shares With His Co-Stars In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

Go Joon has confirmed that he can have chemistry with actually anybody in “Cheat on Me If You Can”!

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedy-mystery thriller about adults who rise up to all types of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars within the drama as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day considering up other ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon performs her philandering husband, divorce lawyer Han Woo Sung.

Week after week, Go Joon has been impressing viewers together with his hilarious, skillful appearing—in addition to his fun-to-watch chemistry together with his varied co-stars. Listed here are 4 of essentially the most memorable sorts of chemistry the actor has displayed within the drama thus far:

Spoilers

1. Candy however deadly: Go Joon and Jo Yeo Jeong

After falling in love with Kang Yeo Joo at first sight, Han Woo Sung is so determined to marry her that he even affords to make a promise in writing that states, “If you cheat, you die.” Nevertheless, after they tie the knot, Han Woo Sung remains to be unable to surrender his philandering methods. Regardless of being essentially the most affectionate of husbands, he has spent his whole marriage fastidiously overlaying up the tracks of his adultery and residing in fixed concern of being came upon—resulting in a tense, edgy chemistry between the couple that’s each candy and nerve-racking on the identical time.

2. A hidden rivalry: Go Joon and Kim Younger Dae

From the second that he first meets his spouse’s new assistant Cha Soo Ho (performed by Kim Younger Dae), Han Woo Sung is immediately cautious of how “unnecessarily handsome” he’s. Regardless of sporting well mannered smiles and appearing pleasant in the direction of each other, the 2 males are unable to cease themselves from jealously preserving their guard up round one another always. The tense, unstated rivalry between the 2 characters even results in some hilariously displeased internal monologues about how good-looking the opposite man is.

3. Harmful and off-limits: Go Joon and Yeonwoo

(*4*)

Even after he decides to surrender dishonest on his spouse for good, Han Woo Sung finds himself drawn to school scholar Go Mi Rae (performed by Yeonwoo), whom he meets by likelihood. When Go Mi Rae returns his curiosity, Han Woo Sung desperately tries to battle off the temptation of one other affair because of his goals of a political profession—however the battle proves more durable than anticipated. To make issues even worse, a sequence of unlucky coincidences causes the eagle-eyed Kang Yeo Joo to develop suspicious of their relationship.

4. The real looking bickering of BFFs: Go Joon and Jung Sang Hoon

Son Jin Ho (performed by Jung Sang Hoon) shouldn’t be solely Han Woo Sung’s companion, however his shut buddy and confidant who is aware of a lot of his secrets and techniques. The hilarious brotherly bickering between the duo highlights simply how shut they’re and provides their friendship an all-too-realistic really feel. The “dumb-and-dumber” comedian chemistry between the 2 buddies can be one of the pleasant features of the drama.

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Atone for the drama with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)