4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Vanessa has a meltdown, plus Dawn struggles with Lucas

Followers of #Vainness ought to brace themselves: Emmerdale’s favorite couple are about to be put via the emotional wringer when Vanessa’s drunken night time out has huge repercussions.

And it’s a huge week for Dawn, who struggles with her boy, Lucas.

Discover out extra within the newest batch of storyline spoilers overlaying the week of Monday 20th to Friday 24th of April 2020.

Vanessa’s bender

If their storyline wasn’t so traumatic, I’d be pondering that Charity and Vanessa have been in the midst of some fantasy body-swap comedy. Six months in the past, if I’d been requested to guess which of the pair could be featured in a extensively distributed video on social media exhibiting them stepping into a row with a stranger on a boozy night time out, I’d undoubtedly have predicted it to be Charity. However Vanessa’s most cancers analysis has understandably despatched her into a tailspin, a lot in order that there’s now a rift between her and Charity. And it’s set to widen additional on Friday when Vanessa makes a huge request that leaves Charity faltering.

Dawn wants assist

Dawn is having parenting issues – which isn’t a lot of a shock seeing as that teddy bear remains to be declaring “I like you, Lucas” each 10 seconds. Harriet and Will finally counsel that Dawn ask the social employee for recommendation on the problems she has with Lucas. And fairly quickly, Dawn is being pointed within the path of Lucas’s foster father or mother Carol.

However when Dawn witnesses simply how properly Lucas will get on with his foster household, she’s left uncertain whether or not having custody of her son is the best choice. The next day, when Billy means that Dawn attain out to Manpreet for some help, Dawn is left offended. However when he says supportive issues about Dawn being an superior mum, she’s left with recent impetus to get nearer to Lucas.

However would possibly Will find yourself throwing a spanner within the works? After listening to how Carol’s go to has upset Dawn, he takes motion. However what is going to he find yourself doing?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Mandy reveals extra of her historical past with Paul to Lydia, unaware that the person himself is now working on the scrapyard beneath the nostril of an unsuspecting Vinny, who’s unaware that he’s toiling alongside his personal dad.

Plus Belle is positioned in an uncomfortable place when she attends an appointment on the salon, solely to grasp that Andrea has been booked in on the identical time…

