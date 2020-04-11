4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Vinny’s dad finally appears as Sam and Lydia get married

Emmerdale followers are finally getting the reply they’ve been demanding for months – who Vinny’s dad is.

And when mysterious Paul does make his means again to the village, it’s not all smiles as Mandy is furious with him upon his arrival.

In fact, within the backdrop of all this, Sam and Lydia tie the knot – there’s by no means a quiet Dingle marriage ceremony on Emmerdale.

Right here’s all of your spoilers for the approaching week, between Monday 13th April and Friday 17th April.

Mandy will get a shock from a blast from the previous

Mandy Dingle has been conserving one large secret very near her chest – the identification of Vinny’s dad. However that’s all about to come back crashing down within the coming weeks when the daddy makes his means again to Emmerdale. When Lydia’s hen-do goes disastrously incorrect, Mandy and the bride-to-be find yourself strolling across the nation roads attempting to get dwelling following an enormous evening in town. Mandy loses Lydia after an argument with a taxi driver and after tumbling down a verge, she is greeted with the person she by no means thought she’d see once more – Paul, Vinny’s dad.

Paul says he’s trying for his son, however Mandy lies and tells him he’s now not in Emmerdale. Later on the marriage ceremony, Mandy is torn up over the key she’s holding near her chest. She loves Vinny dearly, however how can she inform him the reality? Because the Dingle clan pose for images exterior the reception on the Woolpack, Paul is sitting watching from a distance and sees his son is clearly in Emmerdale. It appears Mandy’s secret received’t keep hidden for for much longer…

Drama on the Dingle marriage ceremony

Other than all of the turmoil brought on by Paul’s arrival, there’s nonetheless some large drama on the Dingle marriage ceremony. Sam is beside himself with pleasure over finally with the ability to marry the love of his life. However Leyla and Kerry fear when Lydia doesn’t present up within the morning to get her hair and make-up finished. Though she’s late and certainly deeply hungover, the marriage can go on as deliberate.

After some touching phrases from Zak, Sam is blown away when he sees Lydia stroll down the aisle and they finally tie the knot. And on the reception, effectively, it’s about as raucous as you may think about, with dancing, laughter and a rogue gravy fountain – what may probably go incorrect?

Dan learns to dwell together with his incapacity

Following on from his life-changing allergic response, Dan is left to come back to phrases with what occurred to him and his new way of life. He insists he can take care of Amelia simply as good as earlier than the accident, however when it comes right down to it, he finds it won’t be as simple as he thought. When he goes to make use of the kitchen, Dan struggles to make a meal for himself and finally ends up crying in agony. Will he study to deal with his new life?

Jamie makes his alternative

Devious Jamie has been getting his dessert and then some, as he’s been courting Belle and Andrea on the identical time. Whereas he appears to be leaning on Belle, he can’t ignore the emotions he had (and has) for his spouse. However within the coming weeks, Jamie finally makes his thoughts up – he loves Belle. And when he tells her, she is initially uncertain, however seals the take care of a smooch.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Vanessa and Charity head to chemotherapy which leaves them scared.

Bob tampers with the gravy fountain on the marriage ceremony with disastrous penalties…

