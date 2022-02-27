4 free games this weekend for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with great success to try without paying a euro

It may be Elden Ring week, but there’s so much more to spend the hours playing these days.

We are not going to ask what you are going to play this weekend. We know that many of you already have in your possession, or on the way to get home, a copy of Elden Ring. But if this is not the case and you are looking to enjoy a game without going through the box these days, here we bring you up to four proposals, including a great success and an indie gem.

Type: Limited Time Trial

He has managed to raise hundreds of millions of euros for Ubisoft, and he still wants to do it. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla released a major update a few days ago and to celebrate it opens its doors to new players on all platforms. Ready to meet Eivor, a Viking legend in search of glory?

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

This week from the Epic Games Store we are invited to download for free an indie love letter to classic Japanese role-playing games where you can experience the past, the present and the future at the same time. Inspired by Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI, and Valkyrie Profile among other titles, also less so, Cris Tales was released on PC less than a year ago.

Type: Limited Time Trial

How about playing escape from a maximum security prison? If you feel like doing it, this weekend with Xbox Live Gold Free Play Days have a good time with The Escapists 2, which guarantees those who venture into it the definitive open world prison video game in a proposal full of attractions .

Type: Limited Time Trial

Traveling by three isn’t usually cheap, but in Train Sim World 2 you can do it all you want for free with a complete railway simulator. Dovetail Games guarantees ample realism in a proposal where iconic locomotives can be mastered, while allowing players to unleash their creativity.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we also have the option of exploring the various subscriptions What’s in the world of video games. In this sense, and with a newly released February, we have several titles to spend a few hours on. Xbox Game Pass has started to introduce the first 10 games of the month, PS Plus does the same with 4 free titles for subscribers and Prime Gaming incorporates 5 deliveries at your service.

