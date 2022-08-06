4 hidden secrets and tricks of Windows 11 that you should know to be happier

Get to know everything behind WinUI and gain productivity and ease of use.

Windows 11 is an operating system that inherits decades of accumulated functionality after seven major versions, updates, patches and everything, and although Microsoft prefers keep a lot of them under the hood (even in their tutorial videos to attract you), in this house we prefer to give you the booklet of secrets and tricks so you don’t waste time, you win productivity and usage potential.

Secrets of Windows 11 that will make you grow as a user

the god mode

The name of this section it’s not an exaggerationbecause to unlock it, you literally have to type the word “God mode“. It is a mechanism to access lots of very capable and varied features, options, settings and tools. To access it:

Create a folderfor example, on the desktop.

Paste the following command as the name: “GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}”.

You will see the folder appear no name below.

When you open it, a window will appear with all tools.

WinX hidden menu

On Windows there are lots of menus of all kinds, and many of the features they include are repeated in others. How about we recommend one very handy for avoid doing more searches? That’s what the WinX menu is for, Win+X or the hidden Windows menu — period. To invoke it, it is as simple as pressing the Windows Logo + X combination.

There you will see one extremely varied collection of tools and functionalities. If you want to see what it hides, we encourage you to go through this basic guide on the WinX menu that our Xataka comrades made.

Get the most out of your PC

Default, Windows prefers to keep a balanced power plan, so as not to spend more than when you consider it necessary. Sometimes your forecast may fall short of what we need or want. In other words, we may want to squeeze the most out of our PC to get a better FPS rate to a game, for example, and we do not mind spending more energy even if our PC is a laptop. To activate it:

Go to Control Panel (before Settings eats you up).

Open “Hardware and Sound” and then “Energy options“.

Choose the plan “Maximum performance“.

If you can’t access itfollow these other steps:

Open Start and type “cmd“directly.

Open the system symbol.

Introduce el comando “powercfg -duplicatescheme e9a42b02-d5df-448d-aa00-03f14749eb61” y enter pulse.

It will be activated directly Maximum performance mode.

Quick window cleaning

When you are to the top of windows and the only thing you want is to keep one or even see the immensity of your desktop background, you have several options. On the one hand, you can grab the top of the window you want to reserve and shake it. Doing so will cause all other running windows to be minimized en masse. If you shake the same window again, they will come back to life.

If you want to get rid of all the windows, you can move the mouse to the bottom right corner and left click. Another very simple way that we already explained in our list of keyboard shortcuts is to press Win+D, which has the same effect.

Image | Windows en Unsplash

More about: Windows 11, Tricks and Microsoft.