4 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Juliet in jeopardy, and Kyle clashes with Nancy

The fallout from Hollyoaks’ wonderful hour-long particular on the county traces drug dealing storyline continues to influence on Juliet Nightingale. Within the coming week the terrified teen takes drastic motion to avoid wasting her household from hazard, whereas falling deeper into bother herself.

We additionally delve additional into the previous of Felix Westwood (that man has lived fairly a life) and observe fragile Kyle Kelly as his psychological well being quietly begins to crumble. Listed below are your Hollyoaks spoilers for Monday 20th -Friday 24th April 2020.

Juliet betrays Marnie to avoid wasting her from Jordan

Marnie Nightingale discovers Juliet returned from her journey to the seaside with greater than a kiss me fast hat and some postcards, and calls for to know why the gobby woman has a sizeable stash of money hidden in her rucksack. Suspecting unhealthy affect on/off boyfriend Sid Sumner is accountable the snooty matriarch marches her step/granddaughter spherical to the Lomaxes to confront him. Anxious his underage drug dealing community may very well be uncovered, Jordan Worth privately warns Jules to place meddling Marnie off the scent – or else. Your coronary heart will break as Juliet places on her largest entrance but to guard her household by sacrificing her personal security, all of the whereas masking her concern she’s in means over her head.

Darren will get assist as Kyle spirals

The Darren and Kyle melancholy storyline has been expertly informed, tying collectively two factors of view on a tough subject that has blindsided the viewers with real narrative surprises. As the main target shifts from Darren lastly discovering the braveness to confide in companion Mandy Morgan about his darkish ideas, there’s the worrying feeling Kyle isn’t taking his personal recommendation and will keep on burying his personal ache – regardless of having helped his good friend via their shared wrestle. The longer Kyle shuts out fiancee Nancy Osborne, the more serious issues will get. There are extra rows and misunderstandings this week, however how lengthy will Kyle undergo in silence?

Felix has one other massive secret

Martine Deveraux seems to be like she’s permitting previous flame Felix again into her life, a lot to judgmental dad Walter’s dismay. However that is the girl who stole her sister’s husband from underneath her nostril and married him in secret, so don’t anticipate her to take any life recommendation on board. Till, that’s, she overhears Felix on the cellphone and her suspicions are raised he’s nonetheless hiding one thing from her about these mysterious lacking years. And it’s not that he was once a rapper with his personal MTV present in the 90s.

Celeste digs for dust

In the meantime, sinister Celeste Faroe digs for dust on her estranged dad and contacts his previous jail cellmate, however she’s scared that unstable brother Toby Faroe is displaying indicators he’s nonetheless one thing of a free canon in their murky plan to get revenge on the household that rejected them. If you happen to ask me, the siblings had a fortunate escape from being raised by the dysfunctional Deverauxs.

Hollyoaks Favourites: stunts and self-harm

Dusted down from the archives this week is a terrific two-parter from a basic stunt week, the annual occasion in which Hollyoaks blows the finances on blowing issues up and killing characters off. The spectacular prepare crash from 2014 is among the most memorable set items, placing the present’s favorite household the McQueens on a fast-moving locomotive for a wild wedding ceremony reception that finally ends up going off the rails – actually. The very fact Jorgie Porter wasn’t decapitated in a very furry second for Theresa is a miracle. You’ll additionally spot a pre-Physician Who Mandip Gill in her breakthrough function as Phoebe McQueen. In contrast, there’s even have a repeat of 2017’s delicate, modern and deservedly award-winning episode on the group self-harming circle involving teenagers Lily McQueen, Peri Lomax and Yazz Maalik.

