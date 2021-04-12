4 Intriguing Characters Who Remain Mysteries In “Mouse”

As tvN’s “Mouse” enters the second half of its thrilling run, the fast-paced drama has left viewers with extra questions than solutions!

Spoilers

In the most recent episode of the “Mouse,” 4 characters specifically rose to the forefront of the story as unsolved mysteries to control:

1. Daniel Lee

One of the stunning twists in Episode 11 was when Daniel Lee (performed by Jo Jae Yoon), whom viewers beforehand believed to have been murdered by Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon), turned out to be alive. Nevertheless, the truth that he had been alive the entire time wasn’t the one stunning factor about his reappearance: Daniel Lee appeared to know all the things about Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi)’s mind surgical procedure and the after-effects he was experiencing, and he approached the rookie cop with a startling and suspicious proposal.

Warning him that his urge to kill would develop stronger over time, Daniel Lee instructed that he channel his already-awakened thirst for homicide into killing the predatory high 1 % of psychopaths that remorselessly damage different folks.

As Jung Ba Reum grapples with this complicated new proposal, viewers are left questioning how Daniel Lee managed to “come again to life”—and what his motivations are for preserving such shut tabs on Jung Ba Reum.

2. Jung Ba Reum’s aunt

Jung Ba Reum’s doting aunt (performed by Kang Mal Geum) is a well-recognized face that has been affectionately taking care of the orphaned cop, who misplaced his dad and mom in an accident. After his mind surgical procedure, she has often stopped by to care for him and fill him in on the small print of his previous that he has forgotten as a result of surgical procedure.

With Jung Ba Reum affected by extreme reminiscence loss post-surgery, his aunt has performed an important function in serving to him get better and start to recollect all the things about his life once more.

Nevertheless, within the newest episode of the drama, a number of information got here to mild that solid a shadow of suspicion on the seemingly innocuous aunt. Not solely did Jung Ba Reum not have any recollection of Hoon Seok, the nephew that was together with his aunt, however different new info associated to his aunt—such because the point out of a grandmother who lives in Jeju—felt unfamiliar to him as properly. Lastly, his aunt ominously turned out to be residing at a special deal with than the one she had given Jung Ba Reum, elevating the query of what different secrets and techniques she might be hiding.

3. Lee Min Soo

Detective Lee Min Soo (performed by Kim Min Soo) additionally emerged a suspicious determine in latest episodes of “Mouse.” First, regardless of Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon)’s pressing directions to maintain a detailed eye on Woo Hyung Chul, Lee Min Soo made a grave error by shedding monitor of him.

Then, in Episode 11, Lee Min Soo made one other inexplicable determination. After Go Moo Chi was locked up, Kang Duk Soo’s mom gave Shin Sang (Block B’s P.O) an affidavit testifying to Go Moo Chi’s innocence and requesting that he be freed. Shin Sang, who was in a rush on the time, handed the affidavit over to Lee Min Soo—however after trying over the doc, Lee Min Soo didn’t instantly come ahead with it, as can be anticipated.

In reality, not solely did he not use the affidavit to assist free Go Moo Chi, however he truly watched from the sidelines with an unreadable expression as Go Moo Chi managed to interrupt out on his personal and ran off to verify on Oh Bong Yi (Park Ju Hyun).

4. The mysterious determine who attacked Go Moo Chi

On the finish of Episode 11, Go Moo Chi was on his technique to shield Oh Bong Yi from Kang Duk Soo when he unexpectedly received right into a automobile accident. The second that he stepped out of his automobile to verify on the harm, an unseen particular person attacked the detective from behind.

Though the mysterious attacker by no means confirmed his face, Go Moo Chi did catch sight of a tattoo on the person’s hand—which, at current, stays our solely clue to the assailant’s identification.

The producers of “Mouse” teased, “Together with Jung Ba Reum’s excessive transformation, the characters surrounding him are additionally choosing up the tempo of their mysterious conduct associated to the case.”

They went on so as to add, “Please look ahead to the whirlwind of unpredictable twists and upsets that may happen within the second half of the story.”

The following episode of “Mouse” will air on April 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles under!

