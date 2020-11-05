4 Key Moments From Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah’s Relationship In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN has shared a timeline of the connection between Lee Dong Wook’s and Jo Bo Ah’s characters in “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah.

Spoilers

Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah are persevering with to indicate wonderful chemistry, which is making followers really feel a variety of feelings from pleasure to shock all through the drama. Listed below are 4 necessary methods the Yeon-Ji Ah couple’s relationship has developed up to now!

“I’ve been ready for you.”

When Lee Yeon finally ends up assembly Nam Ji Ah, whose life aim is to search out her lacking dad and mom, he will get concerned in an intense chase. Because of the antics of Lee Rang (performed by Kim Bum), Nam Ji Ah spots Lee Yeon once more, which raises suspicions for her, and it’s revealed that Lee Yeon had beforehand saved Nam Ji Ah, who appears the identical as his old flame, 21 years in the past.

Nam Ji Ah suspected that an otherworldly being had rescued her again then and tries to uncover Lee Yeon’s identification. She even throws herself off a constructing with a purpose to determine the reality, and as soon as she sees that Lee Yeon is ready to save her, Nam Ji Ah feels sure about who he actually is. She tells him, “I’ve been ready for you,” which kicks off their relationship as they start to seek for Nam Ji Ah’s dad and mom collectively.

“I don’t wish to lose you.”

Nam Ji Ah, who dreamed of her dad and mom holding a cranium, and Lee Yeon, who’s attempting to cease Lee Rang’s plans, head to the island. Whereas there, Nam Ji Ah will get into hassle. In order to save lots of her, Lee Yeon kills the shaman however finally ends up receiving a punishment. When Nam Ji Ah sees a wounded Lee Yeon dashing to save lots of her, Nam Ji Ah begins to cry. By means of her tears, the “fox bead” that was inside Nam Ji Ah seems, and it’s revealed that Lee Yeon’s old flame Ah Eum had been reborn as Nam Ji Ah.

Lee Yeon needs that Nam Ji Ah will stay on with out realizing something, and Lee Yeon learns from the Justice of the Peace (Lee Kyu Hyung), who claims that he is aware of concerning the whereabouts of Nam Ji Ah’s dad and mom, that there’s a connection between a person with a marking on his face and the Fox Ridge incident. Nonetheless, Lee Yeon then disappears as a consequence of a deal made between Lee Rang and the fortune teller, and Nam Ji Ah makes use of her bead with a purpose to save Lee Yeon. In that harmful second, she tells him, “I don’t wish to lose you.”

“You killed me.”

As Nam Ji Ah’s bead disappears, the imoogi inside her comes alive. When Lee Yeon finds out about this, he decides to guard Nam Ji Ah by staying by her facet. They begin bonding over little issues like mint chocolate ice cream and freshly cooked rice, however issues begin to go awry as a consequence of Nam Ji Ah’s “tiger eyebrows” from Lee Rang.

Nam Ji Ah is now in a position to see Lee Yeon killing Ah Eum in her previous life, and she or he cries, “You killed me.” From there, the 2 begin to develop aside as a consequence of the misunderstanding that Lee Yeon killed Ah Eum as a sacrifice for the imoogi.

(*4*)

“What are you most afraid of?”

Regardless of the misunderstanding, Lee Yeon continues to remain by Nam Ji Ah’s facet, and Nam Ji Ah begins to study extra about her previous life. After she watches a video of herself from the previous, Nam Ji Ah discovers that she has a connection to the imoogi, and she or he additionally meets a girl in inexperienced (Shim So Younger). The girl asks Nam Ji Ah, “What are you most afraid of?” As she’s taken to the place of the incident 21 years in the past, Nam Ji Ah grows scared, and when Lee Yeon is confronted with the choice to select between Nam Ji Ah and Lee Rang, he chooses Lee Rang first in an fascinating plot twist.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah boast good appearing abilities and appears, they usually’re doing an awesome job portraying the Yeon-Ji Ah couple who fall for one another. We’re at all times grateful for the viewers who present their enthusiastic assist for the couple.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

