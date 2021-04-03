4 Key Points To Look Forward To In The Upcoming Episodes Of “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama has revealed 4 details that viewers can look ahead to within the upcoming episodes.

A singular mix of thriller thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of a whole household turning into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed within the midst of her divorce proceedings.

Beforehand, it was revealed that the mysterious determine carrying a raincoat who saved lingering close to the automobile on the day earlier than Oh Maeng Ja (the Lee sisters’ mom) was murdered was a girl. The seek for the felony start in earnest, and the manufacturing crew shared 4 issues to keep watch over within the subsequent couple episodes.

1. Who’s the mysterious lady?

A highschool woman shared that she ran right into a mysterious lady the night time earlier than Oh Maeng Ja was killed. Consequently, all the ladies related to Oh Maeng Ja had been listed as suspects within the case and investigated by the police as soon as extra. Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang) went to the detective and insisted his daughters had nothing to do with the case. Then it was revealed that the spouse of the person who had been within the automobile with Oh Maeng Ja could possibly be the killer. The detective confirmed the images of Lee Gwang Nam (Hong Eun Hee), Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin), Lee Gwang Tae (Go Gained Hee), Oh Bong Ja (Lee Bo Hee), and the spouse of the person from the automobile to the witness, however she gave an ambiguous reply saying she wasn’t positive. The Lee sisters suspected their father had dressed up as a girl, and curiosity is mounting over who this lady might be.

2. Why is Lee Chul Soo so keen to cover Oh Maeng Ja’s secret?

When the investigation into the homicide of Oh Maeng Ja started, Lee Chul Soo desperately requested the detective to by no means reveal his spouse’s affair and simply say that the person who had died within the automobile along with her had been nothing extra than simply her acquaintance. He defined, “If my kids discover out the reality, they’ll be devastated. They don’t know she cheated on me.” In specific, Oh Bong Ja and Oh Taeng Ja (Kim Hye Solar) talked about how Oh Maeng Ja seduced Lee Chul Woo, who already had a fiancée on the time, and had Lee Gwang Nam with him. So what’s the actual purpose why Lee Chul Soo doesn’t wish to reveal this secret to his daughters?

3. Will Oh Bong Ja and Han Dol Se (Lee Byung Joon) lastly be capable to end their love story?

One key relationship within the story entails Oh Bong Ja and Han Dol Se, who had been lovers a very long time in the past. Thirty-five years in the past, the 2 had promised to run away, however he backed out repeatedly, and so they ultimately went separate methods. Regardless of that, Oh Bong Ja continued to indicate her love for him by paying for his surgical procedure, cellular phone payments, and dental implant. Now that she stopped being beneficiant with him, he is showering her with affection and courting her at any time when he has the prospect. Will probably be fascinating to see what route their romance will take.

4. What’s the hidden object in Lee Chul Soo’s trunk?

The Lee sisters suspected that the mysterious lady within the raincoat is likely to be their father and tried to open their father’s locked trunk. Simply after they began carrying it upstairs, they got here throughout Lee Chul Soo and dropped it, inflicting it to roll down a flight of stairs and land proper in entrance of him. Lee Chul Soo grew livid and saved the trunk in his basement with two locks on it. His daughters requested what was contained in the trunk, and he simply curtly replied, “You don’t must know.” Lee Gwang Tae identified, “You look extra like a felony due to this. There’s proof in there, proper?” Lee Chul Soo grew to become offended and chased her away, however viewers are keen to search out out what precisely is inside that trunk.

The manufacturing crew mentioned, “Primarily based on the witness’s assertion that the felony is a girl, the detectives are accelerating the seek for the reality behind this homicide case. Please look ahead to episodes 7 and eight of the unpredictable tales of the Lee relations which are intertwined from the seek for the offender.”

Episode 7 will air on April 3 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for earlier episodes of the drama with English subtitles beneath!

