4 leaders of Raj Thackeray’s party MNS arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai

Sandeep Deshpande, general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, a party of Raj Thackeray, the party of Raj Thackeray, and three other leaders of the party, a day after boarding the train demanding restoring of the local rail service to the general public Was arrested on Tuesday. Railway police gave this information. Some other leaders of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS (including MNS), including Deshpande, on Monday called their protests 'civil kayedbhang' and traveled in a local train between Shelu and Karjat station en route to the Central Railway.

In view of Kovid-19, local rail service in Mumbai and suburbs is currently being run only for essential services and government employees. MNS leaders demanded that the rail service be restored for the common citizens. The official said that Deshpande and other MNS leaders were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday.

He said that a case was registered against the accused in the Karjat GRP under the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Indian Railways Act and Maharashtra's Kovid-19 Prevention provisions.

