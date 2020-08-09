4 Memorable Lines In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” That Left A Deep Impression In Viewers’ Hearts

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is receiving lots of love and a spotlight for its distinctive plot, characters, vogue, and features.

With simply two episodes left till the top, the drama unveiled a memorable line from every of the 4 essential characters that melted viewers’ hearts.

1. Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun)

In episode 13, Moon Kang Tae confirmed as much as take a household photograph with Go Moon Younger (Website positioning Ye Ji) and his older brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), and this hinted that he was planning to be along with her regardless of their previous ailing relationship. He stated to her, “Come to consider it… it’s fairly neat to guard your loved ones on the danger of your life,” and when requested if that included her, he responded, “If we’ve taken household pictures collectively, we’re household.”

2. Go Moon Younger

After transferring the escaped affected person from the hospital in episode 4, Go Moon Younger and Moon Kang Tae ate ramen at a comfort retailer. There, she commented he was like a toddler, and when requested why, she stated, “I can see that you simply need to be cherished.” Instantly after her phrases, a younger Moon Kang Tae appeared earlier than her, and viewers had been capable of see that he wasn’t capable of get pleasure from his childhood like different folks. 3. Moon Sang Tae

After discovering out that she and Moon Kang Tae had been tied to a harsh destiny as a consequence of their moms’ ailing relationship, Go Moon Younger fell into deep despair, and all Moon Kang Tae may do was helplessly watch her endure. Moon Sang Tae, who was not conscious of the very fact, tightly hugged his brother. When Moon Kang Tae admitted he was scared, Moon Sang Tae stated, “Are you scared? After all you’re scared. You’re my little brother.” Then he stated soothingly reassured, “I’ll defend you. I’m the older brother, so I’m your guardian.”

4. Nam Joo Ri (Park Gyu Younger)

After his older brother prompted a disturbance on the hospital, Moon Kang Tae grew to become overwhelmed with regret and guilt. At that specific second, Nam Joo Ri reminded him about what they at all times inform their sufferers. She stated, ‘To make the folks round me blissful, I’ve to be blissful first.’ So being egocentric isn’t essentially a foul factor. If it’s too arduous, simply take into consideration your personal happiness.” Her smart phrases motivated Moon Kang Tae and inspired him to ask forgiveness from his brother.

Episode 15 of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will air on August eight at 9 p.m. KST.

