4 Moments From “True Magnificence” That Made Viewers’ Hearts Skip A Beat

(*4*)

tvN’s “True Magnificence” is already offering a lot of thrilling and romantic moments!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love. Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Under are a number of the most heart-fluttering moments from the drama thus far.

Spoilers

Lee Su Ho saves Lim Ju Gyeong

Lim Ju Gyeong, who’s insecure about her look, unintentionally acquired cake icing throughout her face throughout a celebration in school, placing her in a state of affairs the place her classmates would possibly see her naked face. In a panic, she tried to bolt to the restroom, solely to be surrounded by her classmates. At this second, Lee Su Ho got here to her rescue; he put his jacket round Lim Ju Gyeong and led her by means of the hallway. The truth that Lee Su Ho had by no means given his consideration to anybody else prior to now made the scene much more significant.

Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho share a secret

Lim Ju Gyeong thought that she had efficiently hidden her naked face from Lee Su Ho and was planning to maintain it a secret without end. Nevertheless, Lee Su Ho was already conscious of her secret. Once they met the comedian guide retailer, he stood near her and mentioned, “In my eyes, you appear to be Lim Ju Gyeong,” as he untied her hair and took off her glasses. The proximity of the characters as they stared straight into one another’s eyes made viewers’ hearts beat even quicker.

Han Search engine optimisation Jun provokes Lee Su Ho

Han Search engine optimisation Jun believed that the dying of his pal Jung Se Yeon (SF9‘s Chani) was Lee Su Ho’s fault, so seeing Lee Su Ho completely happy subsequent to Lim Ju Gyeong angered him immensely. With out beating concerning the bush, he requested Lee Su Ho, “Do you want Lim Ju Gyeong?” When Lee Su Ho threw the query again at him, he responded, “Perhaps I ought to,” with a assured smirk. The sparks flying between the 2 male leads added rigidity to the story.

Han Search engine optimisation Jun makes a transfer on Lim Ju Gyeong

Lim Ju Gyeong was requested by Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s mom to cease Han Search engine optimisation Jun from driving his motorbike. In an try and take his keys away from him, she saved lingering round him. He threw his keys for her to catch and mentioned, “You informed me to not journey the motorbike. I’m solely going to take heed to you from in the present day on.” He then leaned down to return to her eye degree and confirmed her a candy smile. Viewers are excited to see extra of his simple methods of exhibiting his curiosity in Lim Ju Gyeong.

In simply two weeks, “True Magnificence” delivered romantic scenes that made the viewers’ hearts skip a beat. The love triangle between Lee Su Ho, Han Search engine optimisation Jun, and Lim Ju Gyeong has began gaining traction, elevating anticipation for the upcoming episode that can air on December 23 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, meet up with “True Magnificence” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)