4 Of IU’s Most Fashionable K-Drama Characters

IU isn't only a proficient singer, she's additionally an incredible actress. She's starred in quite a few Ok-dramas and wowed followers together with her versatility. Not solely does she showcase her superior performing abilities, her characters are tremendous trendy! Let's check out a few of IU's most trendy characters! 1. "Resort Del Luna" – Jang Man Wol Let's kick off with one in every of IU's most trendy characters, Jang Man Wol, who has been operating Resort Del Luna for 1000's of years. After spending all these years with ever altering fashions, you'd count on her to be a method queen, and he or she is precisely that!

There are such a lot of flawless appears to be like that IU pulls off effortlessly in “Resort Del Luna.” You’ll be able to see how the character has been influenced by the completely different many years she lived via, and by some means all of them swimsuit her rather well.

2. “Bel Ami” – Kim Bo Tong

“Bel Ami” could also be almost eight years previous, however that doesn’t cease the style from being present! IU portrays Kim Bo Tong, an peculiar lady with an enormous crush on a wealthy man (performed by Jang Geun Suk) she knew from college. Her appears to be like from this drama is probably not as fierce as “Resort Del Luna,” however the cutesy fashion that we all know and love in a Ok-drama makes this very worthy of being on the checklist.

Can we additionally discuss how her hair is absolute hair targets on this present?

3. “THE Producers” – Cindy

In “THE Producers,” we get to see a extra “idol-like” styling for IU. She stars within the drama as Cindy, a well-known singer who debuted at a younger age and is know for being an ice princess. Her signature darkish hair and pink lip is a basic combo and actually provides to her idol persona. Her stylish, cool styling as Cindy is ideal for a strong-willed celeb!

4. “My Mister” – Lee Ji An

IU took on a distinct sort of function for “My Mister.” Starring as Lee Ji An, a girl combating debt and caring for her grandmother, you could assume her fashion would go on the again burner. Nevertheless, her simplistic, cosy fashion is definitely good for autumn!

IU’s highly effective efficiency isn’t over shadowed by glamorous appears to be like. As an alternative, a cool, impartial palette is used all through the drama. She is probably not carrying the highest luxurious manufacturers, however these appears to be like are to not be missed!

All 4 of those characters’ kinds are so completely different, but IU appears to be like attractive in every drama. Whether or not she’s fancy and wealthy, or informal and cosy, IU is a trend icon in Ok-dramas for positive!

Which of IU’s characters do you assume is essentially the most fashionable? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

