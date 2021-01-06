4 people arrested in UP-ATS raids, Terror funding and Rohigya case in many districts

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) has today conducted raids in several districts including Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Aligarh in Rohingya and Terror funding case. A team of ATS is also conducting raids in Maharashtra, UP ATS is taking help of Maharashtra ATS here. Please tell that till now the official information of any stay has not been shared by the UP ATS. Also Read – Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of list of potential players of UP for Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare tournament

According to the information, in the case of Terror Funding and Rohigya, UP ATS has raided 5 districts of UP today. During this period, Abdul Mannan and Dinesh Gupta, who live in Moti Nagar, Khalilabad, have been arrested by the agency team. At the same time, 4 other people including these two have been taken into custody by the ATS.

Let me tell you that before this, the team of UP ATAS had raided Naeem and Sons in a plaza located in Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur. During this, the ATS team also questioned the owner of the shop. Let us know that the ATS team has raided this shop earlier. Let us know that in the year 2018, the chime of ATMs was raided on Naeem and Sons. During this time, Naeem's sons Naseem and Naeem Arshad were taken into custody on charges of indulging in anti-national activities. Please tell that during this time cash up to Rs 50 lakhs were also recovered.