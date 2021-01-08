4 people died in Bulandshahr due to poisonous drinking, 16 hospitalized

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, 4 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor and 16 people had to be hospitalized after their condition deteriorated. In this case, strict action was taken by the police in-charge on the negligence of the police station. Station in-charge Dixit Kumar Tyagi has suspended the light incharge and the outpost. Please tell that in this case 3 people have also been taken in Hisar. Also Read – UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Modi, talks on these issues …

This incident is of Jeetgarhi village of Secunderabad Kotwali where many people became ill due to the consumption of poisonous liquor. During this time, 4 people died due to the drinking of poisonous liquor while 16 people have been admitted to the hospital. The villagers alleged that poisonous liquor was being sold in the village due to the excise of the Excise Department.

Please tell that since this incident, Kuldeep, the liquor mafia, is absconding, which has not been received by the police till now. In this regard, the District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that 4 people died due to the consumption of poisonous liquor, while 16 people are in poor condition who have been admitted for treatment in the hospital. However, now the body of the dead has been sent for postmortem, so that the cause of death can be ascertained.

Explain that after this incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the accused. He has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA. At the same time, officials have told that they reached the spot and ensure better treatment.