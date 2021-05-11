4 Points To Anticipate In The Premiere Of Park Bo Young And Seo In Guk’s “Doom At Your Service”

tvN’s “Doom at Your Service” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a supernatural being named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate.

When Tak Dong Kyung finds out that she has only 100 days left to live, she angrily calls for the world to be “ruined”—which unexpectedly brings the supernatural Myul Mang, whose name is the literal Korean word for “ruin” or “destruction,” to her doorstep.

Below are four key points to anticipate in the drama’s highly-anticipated premiere!

Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk’s chemistry

With their exceptional acting skills and visuals, the combination of Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk is already raising much anticipation for the drama. Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung, who lives life without any big dreams. However, after learning she only has 100 days to live, she begins to live her life sincerely. Tak Dong Kyung will remain energetic even in the face of death, and Park Bo Young will portray the changes her character undergoes due to her unexpected fate with her subtle portrayal of emotions.

Seo In Guk will play the role of the most perfect middle manager Myul Mang, who was created by God to destroy something. Seo In Guk will exude a mysterious and dangerously cold charisma as he portrays a unique being. Director Kwon Young Il praised the two actors for being experts in the romance genre, commenting, “Needless to say, the pair’s chemistry unconditionally deserves a full score. We’re filming each scene with heart-fluttering excitement. You can look forward to it.”

Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun

With his tall height, mysterious gaze, and deep voice, Lee Soo Hyuk will transform into Cha Joo Ik, the head editor at the web novel publishing company Life Story who fuels romance authors with his sweet words and romantic touch. Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Hyun Kyu, a café owner who matures after a regrettable experience of running away from his first love. Shin Do Hyun plays Na Ji Na, a beautiful web novelist who one day gets caught up in a heart-fluttering and relatable love triangle between Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu.

Furthermore, the drama also stars Woo Hee Jin as Tak Dong Kyung’s aunt Kang Soo Ja, SF9’s Dawon as Tak Dong Kyung’s younger brother Tak Sun Kyung, and Jung Ji So as So Nyeo Shin. The staff at Life Story includes Park Chang Shin (Song Jin Woo), Jo Ye Ji (Song Joo Hee), Kim Da In (Choi So Yoon), and Park Jung Min (Park Tae In). Other web novelists at Life Story are Jung Dang Myun (Lee Seung Joon), Jijo King (Heo Jae Ho), Gwigongja (Nam Da Reum), Dalgona (Oh Yeon Ah), and Siberia (Son Woo Hyun).

Scriptwriter Im Me Ah Ri and director Kwon Young Il’s fantasy romance drama

Scriptwriter Im Me Ah Ri has already impressed viewers with her witty and romantic lines in the drama “Beauty Inside,” receiving praise for her ability to tightly build and develop her characters’ stories. She’ll captivate viewers once more with the new dangerous yet sweet romance.

Furthermore, director Kwon Young Il of “My Unfamiliar Family” is known for depicting the changes in his characters’ emotions with great subtlety, allowing viewers to immerse themselves deeply into the story. Viewers won’t be able to look away from the director’s portrayal of the process in which Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang’s relationship changes as they become more closely intertwined with each other.

The collaboration between writer Im Me Ah Ri and director Kwon Young Il is highly anticipated.

A dangerous and heart-fluttering romance

The drama portrays an intriguing romance between someone with only 100 days left to live and someone who exists only to destroy. Their special relationship begins when Tak Dong Kyung asks for the world to be ruined, unintentionally bringing Myul Mang to her doorstep. Heart-fluttering changes will occur between Tak Dong Kyung and Myul Mang when they enter each other’s hearts as their fates become intertwined with a contract that puts Tak Dong Kyung’s life on the line.

“Doom at Your Service” premieres on May 10 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

