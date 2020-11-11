4 Points To Watch Out For In The Showdown Between Lee Dong Wook And Lee Tae Ri In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

Because the battle between Lee Yeon and Imoogi intensifies in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” the drama’s producers have shared 4 factors to look out for!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, who’s looking for her misplaced mother and father. Kim Bum performs Lee Rang, the mischievous half-brother of Lee Yeon. They develop into entangled in a mysterious case involving Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human kind.

Imoogi was the rationale that Lee Yeon was separated from his old flame Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) 600 years in the past, and he was just lately reawakened on a mysterious island, returning much more highly effective than earlier than. On November 10, the drama shared 4 key factors forward of the showdown between Lee Yeon and Imoogi. Examine them out under!

1. Lee Yeon’s energy to regulate the rain and wind

Lee Yeon was previously the mountain spirit who dominated the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, and he’s proven his spectacular powers to regulate the wind and rain ever for the reason that first episode. He used his powers to save lots of Nam Ji Ah from turning into a human sacrifice on the island, and he additionally managed the wind to make the younger Lee Rang’s kite fly.

Though Lee Yeon was a robust mountain spirit, previously Imoogi was in a position to trigger him nice agony by taking pictures him with an arrow that had been coated with night primrose. Viewers are questioning what methods Lee Yeon will use towards Imoogi, contemplating he’s conscious that his enemy is aware of his weak spot to night primrose, and whether or not the previous mountain spirit will be capable of use his powers to their full potential.

2. The potential for Taluipa to help

Lee Yeon made a take care of the Afterlife Immigration Workplace when Ah Eum died, agreeing to work for them in trade for Ah Eum being reincarnated. The character Taluipa (performed by Kim Jung Nan) is a high-ranking bureaucrat on the Afterlife Immigration Workplace and the sister of the supreme ruler of the underworld. She’s a stickler concerning the guidelines as she protects the legal guidelines of the underworld and sometimes bickers with Lee Yeon, however she’s proven how a lot she worries about him.

She additionally has the ability to sense occasions which might be occurring distant, and so she advised Lee Yeon that part of Imoogi had woken up when Nam Ji Ah gave up her fox bead. She additionally apprehensive that Lee Yeon may sacrifice himself for love, like her personal son who can’t be reincarnated as a result of he gave up his personal life.

Taluipa knew instantly when Lee Rang was making an attempt to trick her by disguising himself as Lee Yeon with a view to break his contract with Imoogi’s servant (Uhm Hyo Sup), and she or he confirmed that she is on Lee Yeon’s facet. With Lee Yeon decided to tackle Imoogi in a last showdown even when he has to interrupt taboos, followers are curious to see if Taluipa will likely be stepping as much as assist Lee Yeon remove the villain.

3. Imoogi’s energy to learn minds

Imoogi possesses a chilling energy to penetrate folks’s minds. On high of the flexibility to learn the thoughts of the “CEO” who acts as his servant, he may additionally instantly see the ache deep inside Lee Rang over his older brother Lee Yeon.

Imoogi teamed up with Eodugsini (Shim So Younger) to entrap Lee Rang and Nam Ji Ah in nightmare visions and take a look at Lee Yeon, and he discovered that Lee Yeon wouldn’t be capable of kill Nam Ji Ah on this life. Imoogi has now managed to take the position of an intern on the broadcasting station and get nearer to Nam Ji Ah. He may learn the minds of the folks on the station and he made Nam Ji Ah encounter the mother that was lacking the nail that Nam Ji Ah had discovered on the CEO’s home, main her to affirm the CEO’s true identification.

The beast then made a proposal to Lee Yeon: he’ll let Lee Rang, Nam Ji Ah, and Nam Ji Ah’s mother and father reside if Lee Yeon simply provides him his physique. With Imoogi being an knowledgeable at psychological warfare, viewers ought to preserve a watch out to see if his energy may permit him to see into Lee Yeon’s thoughts and switch the tables.

4. The loyalty of the CEO, Imoogi’s right-hand man

The CEO has been surviving for the reason that Joseon dynasty by consuming floor cherries which might be described as human souls with a view to prolong his life, displaying simply how formidable the person is. Nevertheless, the CEO appeared terrified when Eodugsini, who survives on folks’s worry, tried to seize his hand, citing questions concerning the character. Followers are curious to know if the CEO will keep loyal to Imoogi till the top and simply what his actual intentions are.

The manufacturing group said, “Because the battle between Lee Yeon and Imoogi begins in earnest, there will likely be excessive motion and an explosive storyline.” They added, “We hope you’ll watch in pleasure to see what occurs subsequent in Lee Yeon and Imoogi’s battle over Nam Ji Ah, which has develop into greater and extra intense.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” subsequent airs on November 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

