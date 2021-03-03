4 Questions Surrounding Shin Ha Kyun’s Character In “Past Evil”

Shin Ha Kyun stays a thriller in JTBC’s “Past Evil”!

“Past Evil” is a brand new drama about two males who’re keen to interrupt guidelines and the legislation of their pursuit of a serial killer. As they observe down the assassin, they ask themselves, “Who’s the monster? Is it you? Is it me? Is it us?”

Lee Dong Shik (Shin Ha Kyun) was not too long ago launched for lack of proof after being arrested because the almost certainly suspect following a case much like one which occurred 20 years in the past. Under are 4 questions viewers are asking about Shin Ha Kyun’s character in “Past Evil”!

Why did Lee Dong Shik show Kang Min Jung’s finger?

Viewers of the drama are prone to be most confused by the ending lower from the second episode. In the earlier scene, Lee Dong Shik and Han Joo Received (Yeo Jin Goo) had been shocked to find Kang Min Jung’s (Kang Min Ah’s) finger. Nevertheless, viewers had been much more shocked after they realized that the one that had put Kang Min Jung’s finger on show on the wood bench was truly Lee Dong Shik himself. The scene raised questions of whether or not or not Lee Dong Shik is the actual offender and the way he discovered the finger if he’s not the actual offender.

Why did Lee Dong Shik purposefully reveal his id to the media?

Lee Dong Shik was arrested after traces of Kang Min Jung’s blood was found in his basement. In entrance of the quite a few reporters, Lee Dong Shik purposefully dropped the blanket masking him, trying excited as if he had been beginning a recreation. Shin Ha Kyun’s detailed portrayal of feelings left viewers questioning if that is all a part of Lee Dong Shik’s large image.

What’s hiding behind his relaxed manner of speech and all-knowing gaze?

After being arrested and not using a warrant, Lee Dong Shik leisurely said his alibi throughout the interrogation as if he had been ready all alongside. Though he was launched due to Park Jung Je’s (Choi Dae Hoon’s) witness testimony, Lee Dong Shik and Park Jung Je had an ambiguous dialog about whether or not Park Jung Je truly trusted him. Moreover, Lee Dong Shik appeared to anticipate that Han Joo Received would come discover him, so he focused Han Joo Received’s weak point by asking in regards to the unlawful immigrant (Choi Jung Hwa), whom Han Joo Received drove to her loss of life. Together with the looks of the brand new witness Oh Ji Hoon (Nam Yoon Su), Han Joo Received held a press convention. On the finish of episode 4, Han Joo Received’s query modified from, “Did you kill them?” to “Who killed them?” marking a change within the chase for the reality.

What’s the that means behind the hysterical laughter?

From the primary episode, Lee Dong Shik shocked Han Joo Received, who’s suspicious of him, with a daunting snicker. Whether or not it was in entrance of Park Jung Je, who can be suspicious of him, or after he heard the information of Park Min Jung on the butcher’s, Lee Dong Shik couldn’t maintain again his terrifying snicker. Viewers are curious to search out out the that means behind Lee Dong Shik’s laughter. Lee Dong Shik’s excellent poker face continues to make viewers marvel if that is all a lure to search out the actual suspect or if it’s a calculated trick to idiot everybody.

“Past Evil” airs each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. KST.

