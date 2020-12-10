4 Reasons To Tune In To The Highly-Anticipated Premiere Of “True Magnificence”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “True Magnificence” is gearing up for its long-awaited premiere!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal via love.

Under are 4 causes to tune in to the upcoming premiere of “True Magnificence”!

Moon Ga Younger, Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeob deliver webtoon characters to life

The three actors garnered nice consideration with the information of their casting on account of their similarities with the unique webtoon characters. Moon Ga Younger performs Lim Ju Gyeong, who will captivate viewers along with her brilliant and optimistic power and lovable self as she overcomes her insecurities in her personal method. Cha Eun Woo stars as the proper Lee Su Ho who possess every thing from gorgeous visuals to prime educational information and basketball abilities. As a personality who doesn’t present curiosity in anybody, he’ll captivate viewers as he reveals each a cold-hearted angle and an harmless puppy-like enchantment. Lastly, Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart that contrasts along with his outward look.

Viewers are extremely anticipating the explosive synergy between the three actors. With Lim Ju Gyeong on the heart, Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun will conflict with their totally different charms, making viewers’ hearts flutter with their thrilling chemistry.

Manufacturing by director Kim Sang Hyub

“True Magnificence” shall be helmed by director Kim Sang Hyub, who acquired constructive critiques for his detailed and refined directing in “Extraordinary You.” Director Kim Sang Hyub will impress as soon as once more as he brings the candy and heart-fluttering rom-com within the common webtoon to life. Viewers received’t have the ability to take their eyes off of the upbeat portrayals and exquisite cinematography that can spotlight Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s romance story.

Director Kim Sang Hyub raised anticipation for the drama by sharing, “‘True Magnificence’ is a narrative about highschool pupil Ju Gyeong as she faces the world and matures. I hope viewers hold an eye fixed on the method wherein Ju Gyeong matures and transforms.”

Expert actors who create three-dimensional characters

In addition to the three leads, a powerful lineup of proficient and charismatic actors shall be becoming a member of the forged. Actors Jang Hye Jin, Park Ho San, Im Se Mi, and Kim Min Ki, who’ve all created vivid characters in earlier tasks, will rework into Lim Ju Gyeong’s household and make viewers chortle with their refreshing and distinctive household chemistry.

Headed by Park Yoo Na, a proficient forged of rookie actors will painting Saebom Excessive College college students and add an fascinating ingredient to the drama. Park Yoo Na performs Kang Su Jin, the gorgeous and clever “goddess” of Saebom Excessive College who’s shut associates with Lim Ju Gyeong and in addition Lee Su Ho’s solely good friend who occurs to be a lady. Kang Min Ah will tackle the position of Choi Soo Ah, Lim Ju Gyeong and Kang Su Jin’s shut good friend. These three-dimensional characters portrayed by the proficient actors will make the drama even richer with their distinctive personalities.

Romance, progress, and comedy

“True Magnificence” is a narrative that delivers every thing from romance to character improvement and comedy. With the fascinating topic of turning into a goddess via make-up, “True Magnificence” depicts the expansion of highschool pupil Lim Ju Gyeong as she regains her self-confidence via the technique of make-up. Viewers will have the ability to relate to Lim Ju Gyeong because the drama portrays her progress in a constructive mild. On the identical time, the drama may even ship comedy via the surprising conditions that happen from Lim Ju Gyeong’s makeover.

In explicit, Lim Ju Gyeong’s battle to cover her naked face from Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun will make viewers chortle, however their hearts will flutter as Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun method Lim Ju Gyeong with romantic curiosity.

“True Magnificence” premieres tonight on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

