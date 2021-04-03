4 Reasons To Tune In To Yoo Jae Suk’s New KBS Variety Show “Come Back House”

Are you trying ahead to the premiere of Yoo Jae Suk’s new selection present ‘Come Back House”?

“Come Back House” has been marketed as Yoo Jae Suk’s return to the world of KBS selection reveals. It’s a actuality program the place stars go to the locations they lived once they first got here to Seoul and encourage the youth who’re at the moment dwelling there and pursuing their desires. Becoming a member of Yoo Jae Suk as MCs are rapper Lee Younger Ji and comic Lee Yong Jin.

Listed below are 4 causes to tune in to the premiere on April 3:

A brand new “Yoo Line”

Though Yoo Jae Suk has denied the existence of a “Yoo line,” one of many causes he is named the “nationwide MC” is as a result of he creates such good chemistry with whoever he’s working with. In this case, it’s a brand-new mixture of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Younger Ji, and Lee Yong Jin. Lee Yong Jin is a multitalented entertainer who brings his prepared wit to the desk, whereas Lee Younger Ji is a new-generation entertainer with a novel and unmatched power. On the press convention, Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “We’re a superb group that is aware of when to intervene and when to face again. Our back-and-forth can be prime notch.”

Stars’ first properties

“Come Back House” invitations totally different stars as visitors in every episode to mirror again on their first time in Seoul and revisit the place the place they took their first steps towards their dream. It is going to be a novel expertise for viewers to see the “origins” of celebrities who’ve risen excessive since then. The primary episode options MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Hwasa, who had been associates since center college in Jeonju, visiting the rooftop residence the place the 4 MAMAMOO members lived as trainees. The celebrities will present their human facet not as folks within the highlight however as folks reliving the times of their youth.

Parallel experiences

The “home” serves as a connection between the celebrities who lived there as soon as and the extraordinary youth who stay there now. The star visitors will meet the youth who’re at the moment dwelling within the place that they first lived once they got here to Seoul and relate and sympathize with one another of their issues. The celebs will be capable to see how a lot their previous residence has modified, whereas viewers will take curiosity in seeing how younger folks reside right this moment.

Transforming problem!

“Come Back House” may also share a small present to encourage the youth pursuing their desires within the previous homes. After discussions with the residents concerning the discomforts of their residence, the forged and crew will rework their home and add a small little bit of romance to their extraordinary life in Seoul. Inside designer Jason will be part of on this effort, serving to younger individuals who stay alone and dream of creating their place their very own.

“Come Back House” premieres on April 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

