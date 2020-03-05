4 Reasons Will Arnett’s LEGO Masters Is My Favorite Reality TV Competition

LEGO Masters By no means Takes Itself Too Severely

Everyone knows that second in a collection like this the place the dramatic music ramps up as a harried contestant seems to be into the digital camera and barks out, “I might be going dwelling tonight!” It is a second that occurs in 90% of actuality TV competitions, and it does occur in LEGO Masters to a minor extent. However none of those contestants are pretending as if being eradicated probably the most soul-crushing state of affairs, even when it is apparent how crushed their souls can be in the event that they misplaced. For probably the most half, everyone seems to be humbled and intensely appreciative to be placing LEGO initiatives collectively for a TV present, understanding how inherently wild that concept is.