4 sailors injured in hearth twist of fate in Military destroyer INS Ranvijay

hearth & flooding incident in Indian Military's destroyer INS Ranvijay, 4 sailors suffered burn accidents: 4 sailors had been injured (4 sailors suffered burn accidents) in a hearth incident at the Indian Military's destroyer INS Ranvijay on Saturday night time. Military groups have introduced the placement beneath keep an eye on. The sailors who had been burnt within the hearth are being handled on the Military's health center INHS Kalyani. Jap Naval Command has given this data as of late.

The send had not too long ago returned from an workout at sea and used to be berthed along on the Visakhapatnam Naval Harbour. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to research the reason for the incident: Jap Naval Command – ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Additionally Learn – Indian Military Recruitment 2021: Emptiness for those 2500 posts in Indian Military, follow for twelfth go, wage shall be greater than 67000

In line with the Jap Command, Indian Military destroyer INS Rannvijay had not too long ago returned from a naval workout and used to be anchored at its designated position in Visakhapatnam Naval Harbor. The Jap Naval Command stated {that a} Board of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the reason for the incident.