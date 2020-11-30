4 SHOs suspended for prohibiting illegal liquor trade in prohibited Bihar

Today Bihar News: A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s review meeting on law and order in Bihar, the police headquarters suspended four police station officers who failed to stop the illegal liquor trade despite liquor ban in Bihar. Is done. A statement was issued and its information was given. On behalf of the police headquarters, it was informed that departmental action has been initiated against the Thanedars by suspending them. Also Read – Tejashwi’s personal comment on Nitish, CM said- learn to behave properly if you want to advance in politics

These include Sh. Ajay Kumar of Kankarbagh in capital Patna, Ganga Bridge Police Station Pankaj Kumar Santosh of Vaishali, Dinesh Kumar of Police Station of Ahiyapur of Muzaffarpur and Avinash Chandra of Meenapur Police Station of the same district. Explain that during the review meeting related to law and order, the Chief Minister had given strict instructions on Saturday and asked the officials to do all the work promptly. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated and the people who make disturbances should take strong action against them.

The Chief Minister had emphasized that in every situation crime should be controlled and law should be strictly followed and criminals should have fear of law.

