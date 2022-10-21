4 Taylor Swift productions to watch in streaming

The American singer Taylor Swift presented her new album, “Midnights”, this October 21. (REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Regarding the publication of Midnightsthe new album of Taylor Swiftwe review a bit of the last years of his career with some productions that are available on platforms of streaming. From the movie about his successful tour Reputation in 2018 until the documentary in which he was honest about his personal life and the most difficult situations he experienced, learn more about these titles here:

One of the most incredible comebacks in the pop industry was the album Reputation (2017), the sixth studio album by the American singer and a response to all the attacks she received the year before its release. It was “cancelled” on social networks due to a controversy promoted by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and used it to let it be known that she wasn’t broke with the single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

So far, the “Reputation” tour marks the last time Taylor Swift graced the world’s stages. (Netflix)

The aesthetics of this tour enjoys a darker tone, even in their costumes, and this is shown in this film filmed at the presentation in Dallas, United States. to see in Netflix.

Although Swift had already made her acting debut with cameos for Disney Channel productions and in the movie Valentine’s Dayher role as Bombalurina in the adaptation of the musical Cats It was highly anticipated. In this Tom Hopper film, the artist acts alongside Judy Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and more Hollywood stars.

The adaptation of the Broadway musical received criticism after its premiere in 2019. (Netflix)

Despite the success of this story in the theater, its effect was not the same on the big screen and it was ranked among the worst rated in 2019; and without a doubt, there was no lack of jokes on the internet. Available in Netflix.

For the first time in more than a decade of his artistic activity, Taylor Swift She expresses herself openly about passages in her personal and professional life that led her to very complicated situations. Titled as one of the songs on the album Lover (2019), the documentary directed by Lana Wilson follows the star closely behind the scenes and reveals exclusive interviews where she discusses the total loss of her music, the harassment she suffered, the lawsuits, the hate on social networks and much more. Originally, it premiered at the Sundance Festival and reached the catalog of Netflix shortly after.

“Miss Americana” is an intimate documentary about the life of Taylor Swift. (Netflix)

“Taylor Swift presents an intimate concert with all the songs from her recent album folklore in the historic Long Pond studio. In a nostalgic and melancholic environment like the album, he analyzes the creation and meaning of the songs while he records them for the first time in person with his collaborators since their production remotely, ”says the official synopsis.

The process of creating “folklore” is detailed in this special production shot at Long Pond Studio. (Disney+)

The Grammy winner shares conversations with the songwriter and producer Jack Antonoffhis usual collaborator, about the behind the scenes of this album released during the pandemic in 2020. It can be seen at Disney+.

