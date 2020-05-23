4 Things The Community Movie Needs To Do, Or It Shouldn’t Be Made

Generate An Concept That Will get Dan Harmon Legitimately Excited

This one ought to in all probability go with out saying, however we’re simply going to say it anyway. If a Community film goes to occur, it shouldn’t be as a result of Dan Harmon, the writers, the producers, and the celebs really feel prefer it’s one thing that followers had been promised. It can be cute and tremendous meta to see the beloved property obtain the objective of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, but when there isn’t a narrative to be instructed, or not less than one which evokes actual pleasure among the many solid and crew, there shouldn’t be an obligation to undergo with it anyway.