4 Things To Keep An Eye On As “The Penthouse 2” Enters 2nd Half Of Season

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” kicks off the second half of its 12-episode run tonight!

As the hit drama heads into the ultimate half of Season 2, listed here are 4 key factors to be careful for:

1. The hidden reality behind Bae Ro Na’s homicide

In Episode 5, we realized that the mysterious lady who took a life-threatening fall on the steps exterior Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty was, the truth is, Bae Ro Na (performed by Kim Hyun Soo). As a result of her overwhelming nervousness, Ha Eun Byul (performed by Choi Ye Bin) took far an excessive amount of of her coronary heart treatment and started affected by extreme unwanted side effects. Affected by the drug and caught up in jealousy after seeing Bae Ro Na outshine her throughout her efficiency, Ha Eun Byul attacked her classmate with the trophy, which led to her falling down the steps.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t the autumn that in the end killed Bae Ro Na. Though she was badly injured and later misplaced consciousness, Bae Ro Na managed to outlive the incident—however after she was taken to the hospital and handled, a mysterious man snuck in and eliminated her oxygen masks, which lastly led to her tragic dying.

On the identical time, Ha Eun Byul’s dad and mom Ha Yoon Cheol (performed by Yoon Jong Hoon) and Cheon Website positioning Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon) determined to hitch forces to cowl up their daughter’s crime. Ha Yoon Cheol’s choice to betray Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene) has left viewers questioning whether or not he was the one who took Bae Ro Na’s life—or whether or not it was another person completely.

2. Oh Yoon Hee and Logan Lee’s subsequent steps in direction of revenge

On the most recent episode of “The Penthouse 2,” Oh Yoon Hee fell into despair after shedding her daughter Bae Ro Na, who meant the whole lot to her. Regardless of her greatest efforts to seek out the prison liable for Bae Ro Na’s dying—and her preliminary suspicions about Ha Eun Byul and her dad and mom—Oh Yoon Hee in the end wound up believing the lie that Mr. Park was the perpetrator.

Stuffed with vacancy, Oh Yoon Hee felt like she had no purpose to go on dwelling. However simply when she was prepared to surrender on the whole lot, Logan Lee (performed by Park Eun Suk) appeared by her aspect and revealed the stunning reality that Ha Eun Byul was the true prison. It stays to be seen what Oh Yoon Hee will do subsequent, now that she is armed with this new information, and the way it will tie in to Logan Lee’s elaborate quest for revenge, which is simply beginning to warmth up.

3. The change in Cheon Website positioning Jin and Joo Dan Te’s relationship

Beforehand on “The Penthouse 2,” Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon) seen a wierd new pressure between longtime enemies Cheon Website positioning Jin and Oh Yoon Hee. Utilizing his signature crafty and ruthlessness, he was in a position to get his fingers on the key “shadow singer” contract that Cheon Website positioning Jin signed with Park Younger Ran (performed by S.E.S.’s Bada).

With the intention to get what he wished—that’s, speeding the merger between his firm and Cheon Website positioning Jin’s Cheong Ah Basis—Joo Dan Te anonymously despatched the “shadow singer” contract to the Cheong Ah Basis’s board, which put strain on Cheon Website positioning Jin to resign from her place as chairman. Vulnerable to shedding management of her basis, Cheon Website positioning Jin determined to hurry the merger and handed all her energy over to Joo Dan Te.

To make issues even worse for Cheon Website positioning Jin, the eagle-eyed Joo Dan Te additionally seen his fiancée hurriedly hiding Ha Eun Byul’s necklace after discovering it on the scene of Bae Ro Na’s fall. He later stole the incriminating necklace from Cheon Website positioning Jin’s coat pocket, making viewers curious to see what sort of dastardly scheme he’ll provide you with to utilize it.

4. The identification of the enigmatic new arrival

On the finish of Episode 6, a mysterious character who appeared precisely like Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah) shocked each viewers and Joo Dan Te by dramatically sneaking into his penthouse residence.

After seeing her face, Joo Dan Te exclaimed in shock, “Shim Soo Ryeon?” However as a substitute of answering his query, the thriller lady boldly walked as much as him and kissed him earlier than asking with a smirk, “Have you ever been doing effectively? It’s been a very long time, Joo Dan Te.”

Though the character appeared identical to Shim Soo Ryeon, she sported a brief haircut and exuded a completely completely different vibe—from her smoky make-up to her all-leather outfit—fueling all types of theories and hypothesis about her identification.

The drama’s producers teased, “As ‘The Penthouse 2′ passes its midpoint, the story will face a brand new turning level because of the truths which can be slowly starting to be revealed and the arrival of an surprising character.”

They went on so as to add, “To see the outcomes of the characters’ twisted ambition, please keep tuned up till the very finish.”

The following episode of “The Penthouse 2” will air on March 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, atone for the primary half of “The Penthouse 2” with subtitles under!

