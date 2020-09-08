4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episode 11 Of “Flower Of Evil”

Episode 11 of “Flower of Evil” is an intense emotional rollercoaster. Maybe it was a blessing in disguise that episode 12 was postponed as a result of there’s a lot to revel over on this episode alone. Followers who’ve been ready for Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) and Do Hyun Soo/Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) to lastly come collectively and work as one workforce are certain to be overjoyed. Listed below are the issues we cherished and hated about episode 11.

Warning: spoilers for the episode under.

LOVED: Kim Mu Jin’s dwell stream

Kim Mu Jin (Web optimization Hyun Woo) has been a personality that teeters the road between being likable and dislikable. On one hand, he doesn’t have one of the best observe document in relation to his therapy of Hyun Soo, however this week he actually steps up. When he realizes that Hyun Soo is in peril, he does his greatest to make a distraction to allow them to escape. Nevertheless, the plan fails, and he will get caught in a cat and mouse chase with Yum Sang Chul’s henchman (Park Gwang Jae) in a parking storage. As he crawls his approach beneath automobiles to cover, he begins a livestream and warns his followers that if one thing occurs to him, they should name the police.

Whereas this scene will certainly have you ever stress sweating, it’s additionally quite comedic. The way in which he’s adamant he isn’t doing an ASMR video after which bravely declares journalism will dwell on without end even when he dies are one of the best elements of the scene. If you happen to’ve had misgivings about Mu Jin earlier than, this scene places them to relaxation. Web optimization Hyun Woo’s efficiency is ideal on this scene.

LOVED: Cha Ji Gained and Do Hyun Soo saving one another

One of many largest strengths of this drama is the function reversal between Ji Gained and Hyun Soo. Society has hammered in the concept that girls are to be the caretakers and males are the breadwinners. Nevertheless, Ji Gained takes the career-driven function within the household whereas Hyun Soo has spent loads of time at house elevating Eun Ha. This week as soon as once more takes one other overdone trope—the damsel in misery—and flips it the wrong way up. After discovering Hyun Soo was working with the police, Yum Sang Chul (Kim Ki Moo) ties up Hyun Soo and is making ready to burn him alive with all different proof of his crimes. Simply as he’s about to gentle the workplace on fireplace, Ji Gained places a gun to his head and makes him stroll in. The ultimate reveal that she is aware of every little thing about Hyun Soo is thrilling, particularly when she asks him if he’s okay.

Shortly after this, Yum Sang Chul takes Ji Gained unexpectedly and begins to strangle her. Overcome by worry, adrenaline, and his love for Ji Gained, Hyun Soo breaks freed from his restraints and saves Ji Gained.

The primary a part of this scene is such a heroic second for Ji Gained and it’s so satisfying to look at. You possibly can’t assist however scream and cheer as a result of she simply appears so badass. It’s the top of her unwavering love and acceptance of Hyun Soo. Of course, one might criticize this scene as Hyun Soo has to save lots of Ji Gained shortly after. Whereas this does undermine Ji Gained’s second a bit, it’s nonetheless satisfying to look at them each defend one another. Their chemistry on this scene is pleasant, and it’s the right emotional build-up to their scene in the midst of the street the place Hyun Soo apologizes to Ji Gained for every little thing.

LOVED: Ji Gained and Hyun Soo returning house

A number of the greatest scenes in cinematic historical past happen when there isn’t any dialogue. After their confrontation in the midst of the street, Ji Gained and Hyun Soo return to their house. They stroll in silently, tearfully embrace, and finally share a young kiss.

Discuss chemistry! Moon Chae Gained and Lee Joon Gi deserve an award for this scene alone. All the things about this scene is ideal. Their partitions are fully down within the secure place that they’ve constructed collectively over time—how poetic is that? You possibly can really feel each slither of emotion between the 2: ache, hope, love, and acceptance. It has been a troublesome experience, to say the least, since Ji Gained found Hyun Soo’s identification. This scene lastly places their rifts to relaxation, they usually come collectively. The truth that this scene doesn’t have any dialogue is actually what makes it so poignant. These two don’t want phrases as their love for one another speaks volumes.

LOVED: The “I really like you” scene

Is there something higher than cinematic parallels? Followers had been reeling when Ji Gained overheard Hyun Soo telling his sister that he by no means cherished her. In direction of the tip of episode 11, Ji Gained and Hyun Soo are speaking of their mattress. As they go over Hyun Soo’s recollections and different particulars, Ji Gained additionally admits that she heard him talking with Hae Soo on the deserted constructing. Hyun Soo begins to cry once more though he admits that he doesn’t perceive why he’s crying. Ji Gained explains to him that she is aware of he’s crying as a result of he loves her. Hyun Soo then boldly tells her that he loves her and kisses the again of her hand, paralleling the scene within the eighth episode the place he didn’t say these phrases.

There are simply so many issues to like about this scene. Miscommunication is a well-liked plot level in Ok-dramas. The truth is, it’s in all probability arduous to search out one which doesn’t use this type of battle for the characters. “Flower of Evil” deserves all of the reward for executing a scene the place the characters are telling one another completely every little thing. Having open and trustworthy communication is one thing that may deeply strengthen relationships and repair underlying issues. Whereas loads of media promotes this unhealthy concept that you need to simply inherently understand how your associate is feeling with out speaking, “Flower of Evil” is right here to debunk that stereotype and show how essential it’s to be open and trustworthy.

Then, in fact, there’s the decision again to the earlier scene. It’s such a tasteful strategy to present Hyun Soo’s character improvement and the way a lot he loves Ji Gained. When she admitted to overhearing his earlier confession, you’ll be able to inform he instantly understood why she requested if she cherished him that very same evening. He already apologized to her, however he takes it a step additional and takes motion to reassure her how a lot he adores her. Significantly, what extra might anybody need from this couple? They’re excellent.

HATED: Do Hae Soo being too trusting of the Baek household

It’s no secret that the Baek household has some skeletons of their closet. From conspiring to commit homicide to permitting another person to take over their son’s identification, no crime appears beneath them. On this week’s episode, they’ve a tense dialogue with Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) as she asks them in regards to the bracelet they gave to their volunteers because it’s linked to her father’s confederate. Baek Man Woo (Son Jong Hak) reluctantly agrees to offer her an inventory of the volunteers, and simply as she’s about to go away, Gong Mi Ja (Nam Gi Ae) asks her if she remembers the rest in regards to the confederate. Hae Soo admits the element in regards to the confederate that stood out to her essentially the most—his nails appeared as if he bit them. Her voice performs over the actual Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) biting his nails whereas eavesdropping on the dialog.

Whereas it’s nice that Hae Soo is being proactive about discovering the killer as a substitute of simply staying put, this scene does ring some alarms. Prior to now, she hasn’t been very forthcoming with any details about her household, and it feels a bit odd that she would share such pertinent data so simply. It’s comprehensible that she approaches them otherwise than strangers as they’ve supplied for her brother over time, however they positively appear on edge, and one would suppose she would be capable of decide up on that. Now she has a goal on her again, it brings up the query of if she’s going to be capable of survive the remainder of the episodes.

Hey Soompiers! How are you feeling after that intense episode? What had been your favourite elements? Tell us within the feedback under!

