4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 12 & 13 Of “Flower Of Evil”

As we head into the ultimate few episodes of tvN’s “Flower of Evil,” one factor is evident: the writers aren’t idling round. Do Hyun Soo’s (Lee Joon Gi) previous is lastly catching up with him as his father’s confederate, and the true Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) units up his gameboard. These episodes are straight out of a horror movie and swallow viewers up in suspense and nervousness. Listed below are the issues we beloved and hated about episodes 12 and 13.

Warning: spoilers for the brand new episodes beneath.

LOVED: Baek Eun Ha’s reunion together with her dad

The scene that can soothe everybody’s coronary heart this week is between Baek Eun Ha (Jung Search engine marketing Yeon) and Do Hyun Soo. After a tense confrontation with Choi Jae Sub (Choi Younger Joon), Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) go to select Eun Ha up from her grandmother’s house. The daddy-daughter pair robotically embrace and cry whereas holding one another.

Contemplating that earlier than this scene Hyun Soo was uncertain if he’d nonetheless be capable to be Eun Ha’s dad, this scene holds a lot weight. The best way he cries for Eun Ha and holds her tighter makes your coronary heart harm and flip . Since he’s lastly on the trail to understanding his feelings, you may see how a lot he loves and cherishes her on this scene. One factor is for positive: if there isn’t a contented ending for this household on the finish of the drama, then what’s the level?

LOVED: Do Hae Soo calling out Kim Mu Jin

Whereas Kim Mu Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo) has grown on viewers, his remedy of Hyun Soo has all the time been one thing that makes it troublesome to totally love him. Earlier than episode 12, nobody had ever actually known as him out for his previous actions towards Hyun Soo. Throughout a determined try to cease Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) from confessing to the homicide of the village foreman, the pair get in a heated argument. When discussing how everybody within the village handled Hyun Soo, Hae Soo bitterly tells Mu Jin that he’s no completely different from them. Surprisingly, Mu Jin agrees with Hae Soo and admits that she’s proper.

It’s about time that somebody known as him out for this. It was all the time annoying to look at him act morally superior at first of the drama realizing that he stoned Hyun Soo after tying him to a tree. This scene seems like a turning level for Mu Jin, and viewers can see that he’s come a great distance from the judgmental reporter we noticed within the first episodes.

LOVED: Cha Ji Gained’s pep discuss within the automobile to Hyun Soo

Followers is not going to be disillusioned with the teamwork between Ji Gained and Hyun Soo following the turning level of their relationship in episode 11. After the sting operation to catch Baek Man Woo (Music Jong Hak) as his father’s confederate fails, Ji Gained and Hyun Soo share a candy second within the automobile. Whereas Ji Gained warns Hyun Soo to not get entangled with the case, Hyun Soo admits that he’s terrified that the killer will hurt their household. Ji Gained takes his hand and reassures him that the police will arrest the confederate and Hyun Soo will really feel foolish for being scared within the first place.

This scene is admittedly endearing. Not solely do you get to see them work as a staff, however for a second, they’ve switched roles. Normally, Hyun Soo is the level-headed one which comforts Ji Gained by the tough instances. This time it’s the other. Ji Gained affords up the logical pondering and delicate touches to consolation an emotional Hyun Soo. It’s such a young second, and it reveals simply how far their marriage has come.

LOVED: The sport between the true Baek Hee Sung and Hyun Soo

One factor that’s so distinctive about “Flower of Evil” is its use of destiny and previous connections. Normally, it’s the leads which have a closely fated connection that may be traced all the way in which again to their childhoods. Nevertheless, on this drama, destiny ties Baek Hee Sung and Hyun Soo collectively. The brand new episodes lastly piece collectively their previous and arrange the extraordinary cat and mouse chase between the 2.

In episode 12, Hyun Soo works along with Jae Sub to attract out the one that he believes is his father’s confederate. The pair set a lure to catch Yum Sang Chul (Kim Ki Moo) and Man Woo to show that they had been concerned within the serial killings.

Nevertheless, in episode 13, viewers uncover that Baek Hee Sung has discovered their lure and works collectively along with his dad and mom to border Hyun Soo for the homicide of their housekeeper.

Whereas Baek Hee Sung’s crafty conduct is difficult to abdomen, it’s the proper set as much as their inevitable showdown that might be coming within the closing episodes. For each emotional motion Hyun Soo takes in these episodes, Hee Sung makes a peaceful and picked up transfer that places Hee Sung in additional hazard. Each of them had been groomed a method or one other by Do Min Seok (Choi Byung Mo), and this looks as if a closing check. Which scholar is smarter? Hee Sung or Hyun Soo? Whereas Hee Sung has the higher hand by the top of those episodes, nobody can rely Hyun Soo out. These episodes actually affirm that these two characters are two sides of the identical coin and it’s exhilarating to look at.

HATED: Ji Gained dropping belief in Hyun Soo

The ultimate few scenes of episode 13 could have followers’ hearts breaking in half. After discovering a fingerprint on the tape discovered on the homicide scene of the Baek household’s housekeeper, Ji Gained begins to suspect that Hyun Soo is the wrongdoer. She rushes off to her house and lifts Hyun Soo’s fingerprint to match it to the one on the scene. A lot to her dismay, they match completely. Believing that her husband has lastly crossed the road between good and evil, Ji Gained goes to arrest Hyun Soo in his workshop.

This scene is brutal. After the downright euphoric occasions of episode 11, this scene seems like a letdown. What number of instances does their marriage have to be examined with the identical trick? What number of instances does the viewers should sit by Hyun Soo being framed? Whereas Ji Gained is completely justified—Hyun Soo wouldn’t reveal his whereabouts, and the bodily proof is fairly damning—it doesn’t make the scene any much less irritating. After episode 11, it felt prefer it was lastly time to see them united as a staff, and this scene pulls the rug from beneath the viewers’s ft. Fortunately, hope isn’t utterly misplaced for these two. The preview for subsequent week does make it appear as in the event that they’ll be working collectively whereas on the run. Hopefully, subsequent week’s episodes will really feel extra victorious for Ji Gained and Hyun Soo.

