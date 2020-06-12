4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 13 & 14 Of “When My Love Blooms”

With the finale of “When My Love Blooms” across the nook, the 13th and 14th episodes go away little hope for a cheerful ending and plunges viewers into despair. Whereas Yoon Ji Soo (Lee Bo Younger) faces the brunt of Jang Web optimization Kyung’s (Park Si Yeon) harassment, Han Jae Hyun (Yoo Ji Tae) is getting ready for a unclean struggle along with his father-in-law for Hyung Sung company. This week’s episodes fought soiled and listed here are the issues we cherished and hated about them.

Warning spoilers for the most recent episode beneath.

1. LOVED: Ji Soo sticking it to Web optimization Kyung

All through the 13th episode, Ji Soo faces a lot harassment from Web optimization Kyung that it nearly makes you wish to give up the drama. She has to face the demolition group on a number of events, she loses one in every of her piano college students after her face is plastered within the newspapers, and her buddy loses their job because of the affair as effectively.

Whereas the present has established that Ji Soo can and can arise for herself, they make her appear helpless till the very finish of the episode the place she boldly texts a risk to Web optimization Kyung. Ji Soo dolls herself up and marches into the lodge the place Jae Hyun is staying. Then within the 14th episode, she serves Web optimization Kyung with a replica of the petition she plans to submit for wrongful termination.

These scenes really feel like a weight lifted off your chest as a result of the present is lastly giving Ji Soo some footing. Whereas she has stood up for herself previously, the harassment stored coming again to hang-out her. This time it seems like she’s taking a closing stand and you’ll inform that she’s yanking the reins away from Web optimization Kyung to guard the folks she loves.

2. LOVED: Ji Soo and Younger Min’s discuss on the swings

It’s no secret that Ji Soo and Younger Min’s (Ko Woo Rim) relationship is without doubt one of the driving forces of the present. Much more so than the romance, their relationship appears integral to Ji Soo’s character. Final week, the present had been hinting that Younger Min would step out of the way in which so Ji Soo might get remarried. After Ji Soo finds out that this might be Younger Min’s intention, she tells him that he shouldn’t need to sacrifice himself for her.

Was anybody else ready for this dialog between them since final week’s episodes? No youngster ought to ever really feel like they’re an impediment to their guardian’s completely satisfied ending, particularly Younger Min. The present has clearly established that Ji Soo is a loving mom and that the 2 of them are a package deal deal. Ji Soo wouldn’t go anyplace with out her son and it was uncomfortable to see the narrative promote the concept to ensure that her to be pleased with Jae Hyun, Younger Min has to go away. This was a much-needed dialog and hopefully, the present follows by with it and Younger Min and Ji Soo are collectively on the finish of the finale.

3. LOVED: Ji Soo breaking apart with Jae Hyun

Whereas Ji Soo and Jae Hyun’s love story is one for the storybooks, their break up felt a lot wanted. After discussing her buddy’s wrongful termination with Jae Hyun, Jae Hyun admits that there’s not a lot he can do to assist as it could derail his revenge plans. Ji Soo admits that whereas she is going to all the time love him she can’t stand beside him, as what he’s doing isn’t proper.

Normally, breakups this near the finale appear futile and pointless in Ok-dramas however this one made sense. All through the drama, Jae Hyun has always promised that he’s going to search out his means again to his youthful self, however there have been seeds of doubt. Till this episode, there hadn’t been a lot of a proof as to why he’d proceed on with the corporate after getting his revenge. If he’s to actually return to his outdated self, wouldn’t he proper the wrongs after which make a unique life for himself? When he tells Ji Soo he can’t assist and that the corporate is his reward, it seems like he desires to have his cake and eat it too. Ji Soo has by no means been portrayed as somebody who would bend their morals so her determination to half with Jae Hyun is sensible. It doesn’t make the break up really feel desolate, relatively, it makes it really feel proper.

4. LOVED: Jae Hyun talking with Choi Jae Hyuk

The ultimate puzzle items of the case made towards Jae Hyun’s father lastly come collectively this week when Jae Hyun meets with the unique prosecutor on the case, Choi Jae Hyuk (Nam Moon Chul). Jae Hyuk admits that every one of Jae Hyun’s father’s proof result in Hyung Sung, however his higher-ups wished him to cowl it up. He additionally expresses that this specific case weighed on his coronary heart over time and Jae Hyun guarantees that his justice will lastly be delivered ultimately.

This scene is actually pleasurable as a result of it looks as if Jae Hyun’s items are all beginning to match collectively. Whereas he already has a plan constructed to take over the corporate, it’s good to see him examine and discover definitive proof of the foul play in his father’s case. His daring proclamation that justice shall be served as he places his hand over the information reconciles himself along with his younger-self and you’ll inform that he’s all-in.

5. HATED: Jae Hyun getting stabbed

Though Jae Hyun getting stabbed is unquestionably an awesome cliffhanger to finish on earlier than the finale week, it’s heartbreaking to observe. Fueled by his grief, the outdated man (Hong Suk Yeon) who used to protest exterior of Hyung Sung for his late son assaults Jae Hyun. The heartbreak doubles because it occurs alongside Ji Soo arriving to satisfy with Jae Hyun, presumably to reconcile. From the rose petals fluttering all the way down to the bottom to Ji Soo’s crying over Jae Hyun, this scene is downright agonizing.

Despite the fact that this can in all probability result in some improbable hospital bed-side scenes subsequent week, this scene has an additional layer of irritation while you consider Lee Se Hoon’s (Kim Younger Hoon) position in it. In his pursuit to make Ji Soo and Jae Hyun’s lives depressing, his framing of Jae Hyun because the one accountable undoubtedly took half within the outdated man’s actions. So, not solely did he damage Ji Soo and Jae Hyun’s lives, however he additionally ruins the remainder of the outdated man’s life. The outdated man deserves to get justice for his son and discover peace. However as a substitute of serving to him discover it, Se Hoon preyed on the outdated man’s grief for his personal egocentric needs.

Whereas one can assume that since Jae Hyun is the primary character his probabilities of dying are slim, there actually isn’t any assurance that he received’t die both. With a bit of luck, he’ll survive and proper the wrongs of the previous within the closing two episodes.

Catch this week’s episodes of “When My Love Blooms”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, what did you consider the most recent episodes? What do you assume will occur within the finale? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

At the moment watching: “When My Love Blooms”

All-time favourite: “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly,”

Trying ahead to: “So I Married an Anti-Fan,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Flower of Evil“