4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 17-20 Of “Mr. Queen”

(Be aware: because of the ending of this present, Bong Hwan and So Yong will likely be differentiated and addressed by their respective names)

1. LOVED: Byeong In’s demise

It’s not that Byeong In (Na In Woo) is so detestable that his demise is straightforward to observe. It isn’t, not for Bong Hwan and never as a viewer. Moderately, it’s simply that his demise brings with it the type of deep pathos that elevates this present as a result of no else meets as terrible an finish as he does.

“Mr. Queen” prides itself on not taking all the pieces too critically. But, that fringe of actuality and bitterness is important to maintain the present grounded in the true world. Fairly often (and particularly in saeguks), scriptwiters select to do that by killing off a beloved character. This may really feel pointless relying on if it was executed poorly, but it surely is smart as a result of actuality is bitter. Nonetheless, “Mr. Queen” choses a unique route by killing off Byeong In; they make him a tragic villain. He was somebody who may have been a lot extra however fell sufferer to poor selections, dominated by his coronary heart to his detriment.

That is all of the extra saddening as a result of Byeong In proves himself an excellent strategist. From getting the Pyunyang Jo clan and Andong Kim clan to hitch arms to getting them to signal that ultimate incriminating doc, Byeong In was a grasp manipulator and in addition a superb swordsman. (Props to Na In Woo for his unimaginable work. It’s evident within the present that he doesn’t use a stuntman and performs his personal sword work. This man must get a lead position quickly!)

Byeong In was additionally first to comprehend that So Bong was telling the reality in regards to the physique swap. He wouldn’t have touched a hair on So Yong’s head however Bong Hwan is a unique matter. Even then, he instantly sacrificed himself upon studying that some remnant for So Yong remained.

It’s straightforward to marvel why Bong Hwan would weep for the person who tried to kill Cheoljong and repeatedly attempt to drive his approach into his affections. This may very well be defined as So Yong quickly taking up however that genuinely is mindless (extra on that later!). Bong Hwan is aware of that Cheoljong performed an enormous half in So Yong vanishing. So Yong solely had Byeong In, and he fought for her the one approach he knew how: by getting revenge on the one who harm her so badly. After having fallen in love himself, Bong Hwan understood Byeong In. He is aware of So Yong would have performed something for somebody to remain by her aspect within the palace and struggle for her the way in which Byeong In did. That’s why Bong Hwan wept for Byeong In’s sacrifice and his unwavering devotion till the tip. He did all the pieces he may for her to stay on the expense of his life. Now that’s tragedy. But it surely hurts so good.

2. LOVED: Hwa Jin discovering herself

Hwa Jin’s (Seol In Ah) character arc stands in sharp distinction to Byeong In’s. Each entered the palace for a similar motive – to guard and support the individual they love – however the place Byeong In misplaced himself, Hwa Jin acknowledged what she was changing into and selected to depart.

Her departure is all of the extra poignant due to how she handles it with such grace. Life as a deposed concubine won’t be form, and she or he now not has her clan’s backing after turning from them, however she willingly undertakes it for herself. Higher, she apologizes to Bong Hwan and even presents her bow to guard her. As Bong Hwan acknowledges, “she’s one cool lady.”

Which is why their subsequent team-up is wonderful! Bong Hwan calling Hwa Jin again to the Palace, Hwa Jin believing Cheoljong is lifeless and never blaming So Bong (so refreshing!), and her endeavor literal treason to struggle for what’s proper – it’s a tremendous redemption.

Hwa Jin has lastly discovered herself. She is now not somebody whose total life revolves round Cheoljong, however somebody who fights for what is correct and for herself. And if her ending is something to go by, she and Prince Yeongpyeong (Yoo Min Kyu) may lastly have an opportunity collectively.

3. HATED: Bong Hwan returning to the current

This must be talked about at this juncture as a result of it colours the remainder of this evaluation. So Yong secretly being in her physique this complete time doesn’t actually make sense, as a result of we haven’t seen any trace of So Yong’s persona coming by. We’ve seen recollections and feelings resurface however we haven’t seen any particular occasion of a separate persona. If So Yong actually was showing infrequently, why didn’t Bong Hwan discover this in any respect? There have been days when this was precisely what he wished for, however So Yong by no means appeared to seem.

This may also be problematic after we come to the difficulty of Bong Hwan and Cheoljong’s romance. Bong Hwan beloved Cheoljong. We’ve had 19.5 episodes proving that. He even kissed Cheoljong proper earlier than heading into their ultimate battle. He protected Cheoljong together with his life. There are too many examples to call. However this present’s ending and Bong Hwan musing on eliminating corruption and preventing for what’s proper makes it seem to be they have been simply buddy cops who ferreted out evil collectively.

It felt like Bong Hwan was simply used to show So Yong how one can arise for herself. So Yong will get to brush into the life that Bong Hwan had constructed, and it may be arduous to not really feel outraged on his behalf. Extra importantly, Cheoljong fell for the foul-mouthed, crude, defying female stereotypes whereas trying like a boss, sarcastic, wonderful prepare dinner who would die earlier than admitting he beloved him. The truth that Cheoljong wonders “if there’s one thing lacking” is additional proof of this. It’s even sadder as a result of Bong Hwan by no means received to say goodbye. He received no closure. He’s decreased to trying Cheoljong up in historical past books and half-laughing, half-crying on the painter having chosen to place within the humorous face Cheoljong made to make him snort.

(And what in regards to the baby!)

Whereas everybody in Joseon simply goes on with the remainder of their lives, Bong Hwan is alone in 2021. If that isn’t the saddest ending, I don’t know what’s. This looks like “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo” another time.

4. LOVED: Bong Hwan, Hong Yeon, and Court docket Woman Choi’s friendship

Hong Yeon (Chae Search engine optimization Eun) and Court docket Woman Choi (Chae Chung Hwa) have been Bong Hwan’s staunchest allies and closest mates from begin to end. Have to cross-dress as a person and enter a gisaeng home? They have you ever lined. Have to run away from the palace and hike throughout an enormous forest to discover a King everybody desires to kill? They’re right here.

The trek by the forest was chilly and arduous on all of them however their pleasure at being away from the palace, inhaling contemporary air and simply having enjoyable collectively was contagious. It’s the closest Bong Hwan has gotten to a street journey in Joseon, and you’ll see how a lot they like it. This scene is poignant for lots of causes being that it serves as a type of farewell. It’s their first and final journey collectively. They gained’t ever take a look at the identical sky ever once more. Worse, they by no means seen that he left.

Nonetheless the three of them and the enjoyable they’d exemplified feminine friendship at its easiest, a rarity in saeguks which are likely to have schemes on prime of schemes. Hong Yeon and Court docket Woman Choi have been all the time there, all the time loyal and beloved their unusual Queen till the very finish. *sniff sniff*

5. LOVED: Bong Hwan

From begin to end, Bong Hwan has all the time been a delight. From his horror at being in So Yong’s physique, to trying to infiltrate a gisaeng home, to adjusting to palace life, being pregnant, and at last the nice struggle, it is a character who was straightforward to like. There’s all the time a danger of fantastic feisty girls or souls in girls’s our bodies being dumbed down as a present progresses however Bong Hwan remained himself to the very finish whereas additionally rising as an individual.

The folks he touched previously modified Cheoljong’s destiny and gave them a cheerful ending. What would’ve occurred if Bong Hwan hadn’t taken Dam Hyang beneath his wing and fought for her? The adjustments Bong Hwan made previously saved his future too (in ways in which don’t actually make sense however are sooner to just accept than query as a result of Bong Hwan deserves one of the best).

“Mr. Queen” wasn’t a one-man present however there’s no denying that Bong Hwan did a lot of the heavy lifting. This present would have been nothing with out him and Shin Hye Solar’s glorious supply, comedic timing, and emotional weightlifting. Cheoljong could have saved Joseon however Bong Hwan saved Cheoljong and inspired him to dream greater and struggle extra. He by no means received to see the Joseon he put into movement however maybe he derives some consolation from the truth that they lived fortunately ever after.

One good factor that may be mentioned about this ending was that it was absent the copious bloodshed that pervades saeguks, even fusion ones. Usually, both the principle couple dies or is separated by time, or everybody else dies so the principle couple could be completely satisfied, as a result of when coping with weighty matters like corruption and oppression there actually isn’t any different life like approach of bringing peace.

Nonetheless, “Mr. Queen” doesn’t care about realism. This present wasn’t excellent, but it surely gave us a considerably happier ending, the place even male-chefs-turned-female-royalty can reverse the course of historical past with out undue bloodshed. We didn’t have any beginning secrets and techniques, any tremendous swordsmen or options falling from the sky. There was demise, tragedy, and each type of loss, however ultimately, “Mr. Queen” reminds us that each one we’d like for a cheerful ending is nice meals, good firm, and the desire to make that occur each day.

What are your ideas on the ending? Tell us within the feedback under!

