4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 5 & 6 Of “Flower Of Evil”

With the midway mark across the nook, “Flower of Evil” shouldn’t be losing time pulling out all of the stops. The lethal reality about Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and Do Hyun Soo was revealed this week, and Cha Ji Received’s (Moon Chae Received) seek for the reality has lastly begun. Full of thrilling motion sequences, fluttery first kisses, and extra, listed here are the issues we cherished and hated about episodes 5 and 6.

Warning: spoilers for the episodes beneath.

LOVED: The thriller surrounding Do Hae Soo

Up to now there hasn’t been a lot of a reveal about Hee Sung’s estranged sister Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin). Though she claims to not know something about her father’s crimes and the whereabouts of her brother, there may be undoubtedly extra to her than meets the attention. In episode 5, she has a chilling interplay with one of many reporters which have crowded round her dwelling. Whereas she seems timid and apologizes to them saying she has no data to supply, one reporter tries to goad her to return out by saying he can inform she is fairly. Her eyes instantly ice over, and so they stare at one another for a paused second because the reporter’s smile fades.

Simply earlier than this scene, it’s revealed that she is the one who gave Jung Mi Sook’s matching keychain with Park Kyung Choon (Yoon Byung Hee) to Hee Sung. Whereas he says somebody gave it to her on the funeral in episode 6, we solely have his phrase to go by because the flashback of this scene doesn’t point out how she acquired it.

These scenes collectively make you surprise, might she be a killer like her father? Often, when the psychology of a killer’s little one is explored in dramas, the narrative at all times factors to the son. Whereas “Flower of Evil” isn’t any exception on condition that Hee Sung’s character is used as a vessel for this subject, it’s superior that they could probably discover it with Hae Soo as effectively. Hopefully inside the subsequent few episodes, we’ll get to study extra about her character and what half she performed previously.

LOVED: Cha Ji Received and Baek Hee Sung’s flashback scene in spring

Regardless of the life-changing secret that lies between Hee Sung and Ji Received, each week their scenes appear to reaffirm Hee Sung’s declaration that they have been made for one another. Their flashback scenes present plenty of perception into their relationship, and the flashback from these episodes must be the very best one thus far.

Ji Received remains to be going sturdy in her pursuit to win Hee Sung over as he pushes her away. Whereas he tells her all the explanations she shouldn’t have an interest, she tells him he solely has one downside: that he can’t see himself the way in which she sees him. She tells him that she’s going to love and help him and assist him study issues that he doesn’t know. She briefly kisses him after her confession, and this causes Hee Sung’s hallucination of his father to vanish. After they break aside, Hee Sung kisses her extra passionately than earlier than.

This scene actually exhibits how their characters have seemingly come and match collectively over time regardless of Hee Sung’s deception. Ji Received is the primary one that has so overtly embraced him and confirmed him the love and help that he didn’t get from the folks in his hometown. Whereas he’s used to everybody assuming he’s a monster, Ji Received doesn’t see him that approach. Regardless of his claims of not feeling any emotion, you’ll be able to inform that Hee Sung is moved deeply by Ji Received when he goes in for an additional kiss. It’s very endearing and makes his lies really feel much more poignant. How might he deceive somebody who he clearly cares so deeply for? In flip, this scene additionally speaks to Ji Received’s optimism and dedication. Because the narrative has strengthened, she believes the proof that she sees. As an alternative of assuming the worst about Hee Sung when he confesses concerning the darker components of him, she gives different options. Ji Received is useful, clever, sort, optimistic, and empathetic, and it’s these intrinsic traits that she exhibits off at any given second that additionally communicate to her capabilities as a detective. This additionally pairs properly with our subsequent love: her investigation of the reality.

LOVED: Ji Received discovering the reality and investigating Hee Sung

The perfect half about episodes 5 and 6 is the vary of feelings that Moon Chae Received shows as she acts out Ji Received’s reactions to Hee Sung’s kidnapping, near-death expertise, and confession of his true identification. Moon Chae Received effortlessly delivers the exasperation, fear, agony, and anger that Ji Received feels abruptly throughout these scenes. Essentially the most pivotal scene that connects all of her reactions collectively is when Ji Received discovers who her husband actually is.

After regaining a periodic second of consciousness in his hypothermic state, Hee Sung admits his true identification to Ji Received, who he’s hallucinating to be Hae Soo. The scene comes proper after a confrontational scene between Ji Received and Hee Sung the place Ji Received admits that he can by no means know what she went by means of previously 10 days when he was unconscious. What makes these scenes much more noteworthy is that Ji Received doesn’t hesitate to start an investigation of her personal. She takes forensics tools from her workplace, heads dwelling, and like a complete badass, breaks into the cellar in her husband’s workspace and checks for blood.

It’s commendable that Ji Received is the primary one to seek out out the reality. Often in dramas when there’s a secret detrimental to a relationship, the particular person it can harm probably the most would be the final to seek out out. Earlier within the episodes, viewers uncover that Yoon Sang Pil (Im Chul Hyung) has at all times been cautious of Hee Sung. The present simply might’ve let him uncover the reality and need to resolve whether or not or to not inform Ji Received. Nevertheless, “Flower of Evil” defies these expectations and lets Ji Received take cost. She’s clever, crafty, and decided to get to the reality. Not like everybody else within the drama who has been fast to find out Hee Sung as an impassive killer, Ji Received is aware of there must be greater than what meets the attention given the connection he has with their daughter. Regardless of her shut ties with the case, she looks as if the right detective for it. As an alternative of leaping in impulsively to ship the wrath of justice, she vows to scope out probably the most becoming punishment. She’s such a well-rounded character and it’s actually gratifying to observe.

LOVED: Hee Sung’s confrontation with Park Kyung Choon

If there’s something that “Flower of Evil” proves each week, it’s that it is aware of easy methods to retains viewers guessing. Whereas final week the narrative forged giant doubts on whether or not or not Hee Sung is a assassin, this week has you holding your breath as soon as once more. An exciting and crafty scene this week is the confrontation Hee Sung shares with Park Kyung Choon.

With directions from his fake father Baek Man Woo (Son Jong Hak), Hee Sung disguises himself to get into Kyung Choon’s room. Whereas the medical doctors say Kyung Choon is unresponsive regardless of his profitable surgical procedure, it’s rapidly revealed that he faked it realizing that Hee Sung would come to kill him. Poised with a syringe at his IV drip, Hee Sung and Kyung Choon start to proceed their dialog about Mi Sook’s homicide. Kyung Choon admits that he had doubts about if Hee Sung was actually the assassin, whereas Hee Sung asks what it felt like when Kyung Choon discovered about Mi Sook’s loss of life.

This scene retains you guessing the entire time. The way in which their dialog is spliced in opposition to the scene of the detective dashing again after realizing he left Kyung Choon within the fingers of a killer is genius and makes the reveal that he isn’t dying much more satisfying. Very like Mu Jin (Web optimization Hyun Woo) and Hee Sung final week, these two come collectively and kind an unlikely alliance. Now that Kyung Choon is aware of that Hee Sung isn’t a killer, will probably be fascinating to see how he pursues the reality. Whereas it could be tough as a consequence of his imminent incarceration, this most likely received’t be the final we see of him. Hee Sung’s query about Mi Sook’s loss of life can also be a really memorable a part of this scene. All of it pairs neatly in opposition to his scenes with Ji Received, as regardless of the stress that’s rising of their relationship, he’s attempting his greatest to know her. The dynamics within the present turn out to be much more tangled each week and maintain viewers itching for extra.

HATED: Baek Man Woo encouraging Hee Sung to kill

If there’s one factor that viewers are crushed over the top with each week, it’s how little religion many of the characters have in Hee Sung not being identical to his father. Anxious that his secrets and techniques might come to mild as a consequence of Hee Sung’s predicament, Baek Man Woo wastes no time in suggesting to Hee Sung that they should do away with Park Kyung Choon. He already has every thing deliberate out, and all Hee Sung has to do is agree and perform the mission.

This scene is placing as a result of Man Woo comes off to be simply as despicable because the particular person he believes Hee Sung to be. Watching this scene brings about the identical query Hee Sung requested—why doesn’t Man Woo simply kill Kyung Choon himself? He already has an in depth plan and has no sense of hesitation for the plan to be put into movement, so what makes him so totally different from somebody who will commit the crime? He simply comes throughout as pompous, and it’s onerous to observe. Nevertheless, whereas Man Woo’s conduct is annoying to observe, it does additionally add to why “Flower of Evil” is entertaining. Each week, the drama asks viewers to contemplate morality and the roles different folks have when one other life is taken.

