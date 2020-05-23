4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 7 & 8 Of “When My Love Blooms”

We’ve reached the midway mark of “When My Love Blooms” and the scales are lastly beginning to tilt as Yoon Ji Soo (Lee Bo Younger) and Han Jae Hyun (Yoo Ji Tae) resolve to make some life-altering choices. We are lastly starting to get some solutions to questions which have been slowly brewing for the reason that premiere episodes. Right here are among the issues we cherished and hated about episodes seven and eight.

Warning: Spoilers for the newest episodes beneath.

LOVED: Joo Younger Woo’s confession

Is there something extra torturing than having second lead syndrome? Whereas Ji Soo and Jae Hyun’s romance is certainly one to root for, Joo Younger Woo’s (Lee Tae Sung) confession melts hearts.

It’s clear that Younger Woo simply desires Ji Soo to have a life that’s painless and worry-free. You possibly can’t assist however really feel his ache as a viewer, as a result of who doesn’t wish to see Ji Soo find yourself dwelling fortunately? Nonetheless, this scene is certainly a double whammy as a result of as touching as it’s, it’s additionally tragic. Younger Woo confesses realizing that Ji Soo will depart his facet. It actually tugs in your heartstrings and the actors have nice chemistry collectively. It virtually makes you would like that the drama adopted a love story for them as a substitute.

LOVED: Ji Soo leaving her husband and discussing it with Younger Min

There was nothing worse final week than struggling by means of Ji Soo agreeing to return to her husband simply to guard Jae Hyun. Thankfully, she decides to return on her phrase and face no matter occurs subsequent. Even higher is that we get to see her speaking about it along with her son Younger Min (Ko Woo Rim).

This scene may be very noteworthy. “When My Love Blooms” has a tendency to convey up their kids for the sake of drama however by no means actually displaying them past that. It’s refreshing that we acquired to see Younger Min’s tackle issues, as his opinion issues too, and it makes his character really feel extra related to the plot. If there’s something that comes earlier than romance, it’s a mom’s love for her youngster, and this scene continues to cement that Ji Soo and Younger Min are a package deal deal.

LOVED: The balcony scene between Ji Soo and Jae Hyun

It’s not a romance drama until there’s a scene of pure, unadulterated pining. And who doesn’t love that? A touching scene is when Ji Soo notices that Jae Hyun is sitting outdoors of her condo in his automotive. She’s fast on her toes and turns off the sunshine so he’ll depart. Unbeknownst to Jae Hyun, she squats down and watches him go.

This scene is fairly romantic, and it’s endearing how they mentioned goodbye regardless of Jae Hyun not realizing she was watching. Their longing seems to be and the swell of the instrumental music really makes this really feel particular.

LOVED: Jae Hyun’s plan persevering with to unfold

Jae Hyun’s want to proper wrongs has lastly made a reappearance within the current timeline of “When My Love Blooms.” Because the eighth episode involves an in depth, it’s revealed he’s working as an informant for the prosecution. Whereas it appears their investigation into his father-in-law (Moon Seung Geun) should cease, Jae Hyun decides to take a threat and spends hours divulging new data to maintain the case open.

This scene lastly provides some conviction to Jae Hyun’s character. His ulterior motives have been hinted to in earlier episodes, however this scene appeared to be a giant reveal. Optimistically, extra particulars about this investigation will turn out to be clearer to the viewers so we will lastly see what his true intentions are.

HATED: Jae Hyun’s dialogue with Lee Se Hoon

After discovering that Ji Soo goes to return to her ex-husband, Jae Hyun takes it upon himself to try to cease it. He has a chilling confrontation with Se Hoon (Kim Younger Hoon) the place he boldly admits that if Se Hoon takes her youngster, he’ll declare Ji Soo.

Whereas it’s admirable that he desires to guard Ji Soo, what Jae Hyun says appears extra silly than romantic. As of proper now, Jae Hyun has made no strikes to go away his loveless marriage, so all his huge speak in the direction of Se Hoon appears ludicrous. Is he going to take Ji Soo on as a mistress? Jae Hyun has seen firsthand how his spouse and father-in-law have focused and harassed Ji Soo, so claiming her would not profit or shield her in any respect. To not point out, Ji Soo loves Younger Min and has made it clear she desires to boost Younger Min away from his father. Whereas this scene ought to’ve made us root for Jae Hyun much more, it simply made each characters appear slightly pompous. Ji Soo deserves to have a life freed from all this petty meddling the place she will be able to elevate Younger Min in peace.

