4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 9 & 10 Of “Flower Of Evil”

Episodes 9 and 10 of tvN’s “Flower of Evil” embody the meme of Elmo when he stands together with his fingers within the air with flames burning gallantly behind him. Chaos ensues for each Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) and Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) as they navigate their marriage and try to discover Do Min Seok’s (Choi Byung Mo) confederate earlier than the reality of his identification involves gentle. Whereas it’s largely full of angst and despair, viewers can’t assist however indulge in it. Moon Chae Gained and Lee Joon Gi ship flawless performances, and their chemistry oozes in each scene they share. Listed here are the issues we liked and hated in regards to the new episodes.

Warning: spoilers for the brand new episodes under.

LOVED: Do Hae Soo saying Cha Ji Gained is treasured to Baek Hee Sung

The largest debate between the characters each week is that if Hee Sung is able to feeling feelings. After being recognized with an anti-social persona dysfunction when he was younger, Hee Sung has adamantly believed that he’s incapable of feeling emotion. When marital issues come up, Hee Sung shortly calls a gathering with Kim Mu Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo) and Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin). He admits that Ji Gained informed him she doesn’t love him anymore, and he doesn’t know learn how to repair it. Whereas they try to work out an answer, Hae Soo admits that Ji Gained should be treasured to Hee Sung. Of course, Hee Sung tries to brush it off however Hae Soo persists.

The scenes between the Do siblings are at all times so heartwarming. It’s clear that Hae Soo understands her brother essentially the most and might inform what he’s feeling even when he can’t. When she admits that Ji Gained should be treasured to him, viewers’ hearts can solely soften. After she finishes explaining what she means, Hee Sung doesn’t make every other remark. Even when he doesn’t imagine it absolutely but, some a part of him should know that he does in truth love his household.

LOVED: The “I miss you” scene

Essentially the most gut-wrenching scene this week is certainly when Ji Gained confronts Hee Sung and tells him she needs to finish their marriage as a result of she has fallen out of affection. Significantly, speak about a knife by means of the center. Nonetheless, because the serial homicide case continues, she finds herself torn between her emotions. She admits to herself with tears that she misses Hee Sung and afterward repeats these ideas out loud to him over the telephone after realizing he’s in peril.

This scene is superior for therefore many causes. Ji Gained recognizing that Hee Sung is in peril is spectacular. She’s very quick-witted, and as an alternative of freaking out, she takes management of the state of affairs. The best way Hee Sung effortlessly goes alongside together with her request proves how nice they work collectively. Then, after all, viewers will love the half the place she admits that she misses him. When she crushed all of Hee Sung’s goals earlier within the episode, it actually appeared like there was no hope for his or her relationship. Nonetheless, it’s clear that she needs to provide him one final likelihood. It’s such a young scene, and it builds up properly to their park scene the place Ji Gained dawns on the conclusion that she was all he ever had.

Okay-dramas have had some fairly superior pairings this yr, and these two are undoubtedly shaping as much as be among the finest.

LOVED: Hae Soo’s telephone name to Ji Gained

Is there something higher than a protecting massive sister? Uninterested in sitting round and being guilt-ridden that her brother has taken the autumn for her previous actions, Hae Soo decides to set the document straight. She has an emotional telephone name with Ji Gained the place she admits that Hyun Soo is just not the killer. Whereas she doesn’t admit that she was the killer, she guarantees to inform Ji Gained all the particulars as soon as she finishes what she has to do.

Hae Soo is such a robust and resilient character. She has been by means of a lot, and one can solely think about all the feelings she has handled over time. It’s superior that she is taking management of her narrative in her personal method. As an alternative of simply sitting idly by, she needs to make issues proper for her brother. Not solely does this assist Hyun Soo, nevertheless it additionally offers her a chance for some therapeutic. She needs to make issues proper on her personal phrases, and this was step one to doing so.

LOVED: Ji Gained’s telephone name with Do Hyun Soo

Miscommunication is a well-liked trope for angst in Okay-dramas, and it has been undeniably agonizing previously few weeks of “Flower of Evil.” Though Ji Gained has recognized the reality about her husband, she has not made it recognized, and Hee Sung has made no transfer to come back clear to her. Nonetheless, all of that adjustments when Ji Gained calls Hee Sung with Hyun Soo’s quantity. She asks him in regards to the cassette tape and ultimately tells him to remain protected in the course of the raid of the human trafficking ring. After she hangs up, Hee Sung has the sudden realization that she known as across the time she promised to name him earlier after they spoke on the telephone as husband and spouse.

Did anybody else bounce for pleasure or sigh deeply in reduction at this scene? Lastly, lastly, all of their playing cards are on the desk. Whereas it wasn’t mentioned with many phrases, this adjustments their dynamic fully. From this level ahead, regardless of how issues end up, they must be working collectively in some capability. Hyun Soo now is aware of that Ji Gained accepts him fully. Judging from the promo for episode 11, their angst interval gained’t be ending any time quickly, nevertheless it’s exhilarating to know that their deep help and mutual love for one another will shine by means of. Moon Chae Gained and Lee Joon Gi’s chemistry really shines on this scene ,and you’ll really feel how deeply the characters love one another.

HATED: Baek Man Woo promising to provide Ji Gained and Eun Ha to his actual son

Baek Man Woo (Son Jong Hak) proves to be the shadiest character within the present. Since we all know from earlier episodes that homicide isn’t above him, his dialog with the true Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) is downright chilling. When the true Hee Sung inquires in regards to the man who took over his life and his present bodily situation, Man Woo guarantees him that he can have a fairytale ending.

Whereas the dialog itself is a little bit imprecise, it actually comes throughout as if he’s going to eliminate Hyun Soo and make Ji Gained and Eun Ha (Jung Search engine marketing Yeon) be aside of his household. The truth that he thinks he may make Ji Gained and Eun Ha participate in such a scheme is much more unsettling. They aren’t inanimate objects to be given away. To not point out, it was clear from the premiere episodes that he didn’t wish to have any half in Ji Gained’s and Eun Ha’s lives, so why is he so keen to provide them away to his son? He’s sly and insidious, and he’s undoubtedly shaping as much as be a formidable villain within the present.

kaityv spends most of her time watching Okay-dramas although she ought to be writing. If she’s not watching a drama then she’s for positive dying over BTS’s and Crimson Velvet’s music and movies.

At the moment watching: “Flower of Evil,” “Once I Was the Most Stunning”

All-time favourite: “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”

Trying ahead to: “So I Married an Anti-Fan,” “Do You Like Brahms?,” “Double Patty”