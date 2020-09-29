4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About The “Flower Of Evil” Finale

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” has lastly completed and, in true melodrama vogue, has left viewers feeling a spectrum of feelings. Episode 15 completed on a devastating cliffhanger that left Do Hyun Soo’s (Lee Joon Gi) life within the stability with Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained) preventing to maintain him by her facet. Very similar to all of the earlier episodes, viewers will want one ultimate field of tissues to accompany this episode. Listed here are the issues we liked and hated in regards to the drama’s finale.

Warning: spoilers for the ultimate episode under.

LOVED: Cha Ji Gained and Do Hyun Soo’s marriage ceremony flashback

Having been married from the primary episode, viewers have solely gotten flashbacks to piece collectively Ji Gained and Hyun Soo’s epic love story. From their first date to their first kiss, the present had given us all their highlights besides for his or her marriage ceremony. Thankfully, the finale opens up with the pair taking their marriage ceremony photographs. They each look completely gorgeous whereas they pose in numerous positions for the photographs. The photographer asks Ji Gained to smile extra naturally, and ultimately Hyun Soo asks if they will take a brief break. He notices her discomfort, and so they focus on the fact about his dad and mom not attending. He shortly reassures Ji Gained that he gained’t remorse it and says that she’s all he has.

This scene is simply so tender. From the lighting to the music to Ji Gained’s easy bridal look, viewers can’t assist however be awed by this scene. It’s so easy and mild that it doesn’t matter what’s to come back within the current, you get the sensation that they may have their fortunately ever after. That is the right strategy to open up the finale.

LOVED: Do Hae Soo getting a cheerful ending

All through the drama, there was all the time a looming concern that Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) wouldn’t survive the whole lot of the present. Thankfully, she survived Baek Hee Sung’s (Kim Ji Hoon) wrath and was in a position to make a full restoration. Within the finale, she is lastly going through judgment for her sins and is on trial for the homicide of the village foreman. Whereas Hyun Soo’s testimony appears to additional muddy her protection, Ji Gained, her companions, and Hyun Soo are capable of finding a witness to assist her case. All of them rejoice when she is about free on the finish of her trial. Afterwards, she has a ultimate dinner with Kim Mu Jin (Web optimization Hyun Woo) and her brother to allow them to know of her plans to journey overseas.

The ending of Hae Soo’s story is without doubt one of the most healthful elements of the finale. She suffered via such a lonely life, and it’s pleasant that her character has a cheerful ending. There have been loads of conversations she had with different characters that appeared so finite that viewers couldn’t assist however query whether or not she would discover therapeutic like Hyun Soo. Her plans to journey overseas are extremely becoming. Whereas it could have been simple to provide her a cheerful ending with Mu Jin, because it was clear their emotions for one another had not ended, it’s satisfying that the author selected one other route. As a substitute of selecting another person, Hae Soo chooses herself, and it’s the right finish to her character arc.

LOVED: The story behind Hyun Soo’s store identify

If there’s one factor that’s now absolutely evident because of the finale, it’s how completely romantic Hyun Soo is. Even when he didn’t all the time understand it himself, the finale solidifies simply how a lot he loves Ji Gained. After waking up within the hospital with no reminiscence of Ji Gained, Hyun Soo has to go on one ultimate journey to find how he feels about her. His seek for the right workshop place leads him again to his workshop below his dwelling with Ji Gained. There he finds his outdated journals and enterprise card with the identify of his store. Ji Gained walks in and mentions how he by no means informed her the that means behind the identify. She quips that now nobody will ever know, and Hyun Soo instantly tells her the story behind it.

What extra may solidify their romance as epic as a parallel to a Greek god? Except for how romantic this scene is generally, the half that makes this so unimaginable is the concept that Hyun Soo learns from himself how a lot Ji Gained meant to him. The entire episode, he retains asking different folks how a lot he cared for Ji Gained, however he doesn’t know if he may fairly belief it himself. It’s clear that he lived a very long time considering that he was much like the god Hephaestus, and his store identify was one thing that was very private to him, which was why he by no means shared it prior to now. That is such a heartfelt scene that really reveals to Hyun Soo what viewers already knew—he has liked Ji Gained for a really very long time, and nothing will ever change that, even when it’s amnesia.

LOVED: The ending scene of the present

Now if there’s one factor that was all the time up within the air from the primary episode of this drama, it was Ji Gained, Hyun Soo, and Eun Ha’s (Jung Web optimization Yeon) completely happy ending. The entire premise of the present is that if their marriage and household would survive his lie that lasted for over a decade and a half. In typical Ok-drama vogue, the completely happy ending got here in the previous few minutes of the present. After reconciling in his workshop, Ji Gained asks Hyun Soo if she want to accompany him to choose up Eun Ha from college. Much like the flashback of once they first noticed Eun Ha after her delivery, he asks Ji Gained if she thinks Eun Ha will like him. Ji Gained merely laughs, and shortly sufficient, we see father and daughter reunite. Eun Ha is as vivid and bubbly as ever and doesn’t hesitate to let Hyun Soo know that she loves him probably the most on the planet. The present ends on the three of them embracing with tears and large smiles.

(*4*)

This scene is hopeful, completely happy, and melancholic all of sudden, and that’s what makes it so stunning. Contemplating half the finale has you questioning if they may even obtain a cheerful ending, this scene comes as an enormous aid. After all of the struggling they needed to undergo, they will lastly stay fortunately collectively. Like all good ultimate scene of a finale, it touches your coronary heart and has you aching to see them only one final time earlier than the body freezes and the credit roll.

HATED: The amnesia plot

If there’s one trope that’s overdone in Ok-dramas, it’s amnesia. More often than not, it’s a last-ditch effort for angst to separate the leads till the ultimate moments of the finale. Nevertheless, that’s to not say it’s all the time a foul factor. “Flower of Evil” brings a contemporary tackle this trope by including some critical nuance and element that retains it in tune with the opposite episodes of the present. After surviving Baek Hee Sung’s gunshot on the finish of episode 15, Hyun Soo has a profitable surgical procedure. Whereas the physician tells Ji Gained that he’s in secure situation and it’s only a matter of him waking up, viewers watch as all of his recollections of Ji Gained fade away. For the entire finale, Hyun Soo struggles to grapple with the life his previous self had constructed after his automotive accident. Hyun Soo’s frustration reaches an uncomfortable climax with Ji Gained when he tells her that he can learn her too simply and is aware of she expects him to say that he nonetheless loves her like his previous self. Ji Gained then fires again with what she actually desires to say—how may he overlook her?

(*1*)

Any lover of “Flower of Evil” can actually respect the full-circle experience that the amnesia plot brings. The tiny particulars of this plot actually shine right here. For instance, Hyun Soo’s foil to Baek Hee Sung comes full circle as he loses the 15 years of his life that Baek Hee Sung additionally misplaced when he was comatose. Then, in fact, Hyun Soo lastly learns from himself that he’s able to feeling and trusting his feelings and may have a contemporary begin with Ji Gained freed from deception. Nevertheless, as a viewer who has watched him have legendary character growth that’s usually not afforded to characters, it’s onerous to not really feel like Ji Gained. How may he overlook? Did we not simply watch him study and overcome his false impression of himself that he does in truth really feel feelings within the earlier 15 episodes? What was the purpose of permitting him and Ji Gained to speak via their issues if it was going to be taken away within the finale? Did we actually must see them overcome the concept that Hyun Soo could not sincerely love her one final time? That is why the amnesia plot in methods appears futile and repetitive. Sure, it’s satisfying with all of the little particulars coming collectively, however however, it wouldn’t have been such a foul factor to have had a bit extra therapeutic as a substitute of injuring on this finale.

Nevertheless, all grievances apart, “Flower of Evil” is really a drama to admire. If you happen to’re a Ok-drama lover on the lookout for a nuanced story and well-developed characters whose struggles and triumphs depart a deep impression in your coronary heart, then “Flower of Evil” must be on the prime of your to-watch checklist.

Catch the drama under:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers! What did you consider the finale? Tell us within the feedback under!

kaityv spends most of her time watching Ok-dramas despite the fact that she must be writing. If she’s not watching a drama then she’s for certain dying over BTS’s and Purple Velvet’s music and movies.

At the moment watching: “Do You Like Brahms?,” “Extra Than Mates,” “File of Youth”

All-time favourite: “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly”

Wanting ahead to: “So I Married an Anti-Fan,” “Double Patty”