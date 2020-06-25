4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About The Premiere Of “Backstreet Rookie”

The enjoyable and quirky “Backstreet Rookie” starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung has lastly arrived!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a rom-com a few considerably wimpy comfort retailer supervisor named Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and his attractive, fiery part-timer, Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). The premiere is as colourful and zany because the teasers promised, and there are many pleasurable bits about it, however additionally some components we might do with out.

Listed below are a number of the components that we beloved and hated:

Warning: Main spoilers for the premiere episodes forward!

LOVED: The enjoyable, zany tone of the drama

You possibly can undoubtedly inform that “Backstreet Rookie” is a webtoon adaption from the best way it’s filmed and edited. It actually leans into this idea and has enjoyable with manhwa-style results reminiscent of on display chunky textual content and having sparks fly round when Saet Byul is combating — the entire thing feels as if you’re watching a manhwa come to life. The storytelling too zips alongside at a fast tempo, shortly establishing Saet Byul’s crush on Dae Hyun after he casually offers her some recommendation. And since the drama doesn’t take itself too significantly, viewers can simply sit again and benefit from the zany experience.

Nonetheless, this isn’t to say this drama is simply pure foolish enjoyable. From that little glimpse of Saet Byul’s introspective second together with her youthful sister and worrying that she’s following in her footsteps, you possibly can inform that there’s some deep cuts in her previous that can take effort and time to heal. I’m glad that there’s these very human moments amidst the comedy which makes the story all of the extra well-rounded.

LOVED: Ji Chang Wook because the bumbling Choi Dae Hyun

Ji Chang Wook’s previous roles have often been of 1 who’s on the prime of their recreation. I don’t keep in mind him taking over a personality that’s simply so… common, which is what makes this position all of the extra fascinating.

Choi Dae Hyun is the (very good-looking) supervisor of a handy retailer and is somebody who is sort of simply manipulated in addition to simply startled by the various sturdy girls round him. He’s dopey, naive, simply intimidated, however has an incredible smile, and now that I give it some thought, this feels just like the characterization often taken on by feminine leads. You understand, the bubbly, struggling-with-life-type that has the all males swooping in to avoid wasting her. That’s principally Choi Dae Hyun, and gosh darn it, Ji Chang Wook is approach too lovable on this position!

Ji Chang Wook actually lets his comedic aspect out on this position!

LOVED: Kim Yoo Jung because the harmless but sultry Saet Byul

First off, this must be shouted from the rooftops: Wow, is Kim Yoo Jung attractive!

Okay, now that that’s off my chest, can we additionally all agree how excellent she is for the position of Saet Byul? Kim Yoo Jung has that youthful vibrancy about her, however with hints of sultry attraction that transcends her comparatively younger age. And it’s this lethal combo that provides Saet Byul these additional dashes of taste and makes her such a enjoyable character to look at. In reality, it’s as if Saet Byul is a deadly black widow, weaving an online round her unsuspecting prey and ready for him to fall into her entice. She’s so assured in herself and is aware of tips on how to play her strengths, poor naive Dae Hyun gained’t stand an opportunity in opposition to her!

Additionally, this lady can struggle! All the higher to guard her (future) man, sure?

LOVED: The fascinating relationships

With the combo of bumbling Dae Hyun and irresistible Saet Byul, you already know sparks are going to fly. They usually do! They’ve such a straightforward chemistry to them, that their many tête-à-têtes all the time circulate so naturally as in the event that they’ve identified one another for thus lengthy. But in addition, the ability dynamic between them is rife with comedy. Dae Hyun, being the supervisor, tries to exert authority over part-timer Saet Byul. But, Saet Byul in some way manages to show the scenario round and has Dae Hyun doing the grunt work as an alternative. No matter spell Saet Byul is utilizing on Dae Hyun, it’s actually working!

Additionally, is anybody else fully taken in with Saet Byul’s squad? Her two finest pals are hilarious. From the best way they all the time lean their heads collectively to their equally fiery tempers, that is one squad you wouldn’t need to mess with. The three lady pals alone are a lot enjoyable, however seeing how Dae Hyun shares such awkward power with them, it makes you need to see extra scenes with the 4 of them collectively.

And at last, we are able to’t neglect the girlfriend! Yoo Yeon Joo (Han Solar Hwa) is one more sturdy feminine in Dae Hyun’s life (he actually is surrounded by them) and it’s fairly apparent that she’s the one carrying the pants within the relationship. Now that she’s conscious there’s a fairly, younger part-timer working at Dae Hyun’s retailer, it looks as if Dae Hyun might be in for some troublesome instances attempting to appease the soon-to-be jealous girlfriend.

HATED: That dude

Ugggh. The scene that launched Dae Hyun’s finest buddy Han Dal Shik (Eum Moon Suk) was… uncomfortable to say the least. It’s not his occupation as an grownup webtoon artist that’s the issue per se, however it was extra so how unnecessarily over-the-top it was with all of Dal Shik’s supposed shivers and moans, in addition to these lingering pictures on these suggestive photos. That was undoubtedly a scene I didn’t have to see.

Additionally, to not be all PC and every little thing however nowadays, having Dal Shik undertake a Jamaican/reggae persona, but additionally suggesting that he’s unkempt and even unhygienic, feels fairly culturally insensitive, no? Is there a purpose this character must have this persona? If not, then why even embody it in any respect?

Have you ever seen the premiere of “Backstreet Rookie”? Are you having fun with the enjoyable of all of it, or are you extra peeved that it’s extra “grownup” that you simply anticipated it to be? And are you feeling sorry for the poor sloth that’s getting abused left and proper? Tell us within the feedback beneath!



Belinda_C can’t recover from how attractive Kim Yoo Jung is. Talk SEVENTEEN‘s newest comeback, “Left and Proper,” and Shinhwa together with her on Twitter!

At the moment watching: “Backstreet Rookie”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Trying ahead to: Any suggestions?