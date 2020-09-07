4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About The Premiere Of “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” is off to a promising and eccentric begin. Starring Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin, the drama follows the pursuits of classical musicians. Chae Music Ah (Park Eun Bin) is a finance main turned violin main, struggling to maintain her dream of enjoying the instrument alive. In the meantime, Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) is a world-renowned pianist who decides to take a sabbatical as he struggles with the concept he could not love the musical world he has flourished in. “Do You Like Brahms?” showcases the adventures skilled by youth by the pursuit of childhood goals and the loneliness of unrequited love. Listed below are the issues we beloved and hated in regards to the premiere.

Warning spoilers for the premiere episodes beneath.

LOVED: Chae Music Ah and Park Joon Younger’s serendipitous conferences

Ok-dramas are not any stranger to creating fated romances. We all know the concept assembly as soon as is an opportunity, assembly twice is a coincidence, and assembly thrice is destiny. Generally it may be too corny, however “Do You Like Brahms?” takes a softer strategy and creates a serendipitous connection between Music Ah and Joon Younger. First, Music Ah catches Joon Younger’s eye when she is kicked out by the conductor for the live performance. She tries to struggle for her seat however in the end fails. Then afterward that night time, he sees her twice extra after the present—as soon as the place her pal congratulates her for enjoying after which once more when she’s within the rain and frantically masking up her violin case to guard it. The final of their coincidental conferences earlier than being formally launched is when Music Ah finds him in a apply room enjoying piano.

These conferences arrange their connection fairly properly. Not one of the conferences are corny or over-the-top, and as a substitute, they really feel easy and natural. There’s a basic awkwardness between the pair as they’re strangers, nevertheless it feels endearing. Regardless of their awkwardness, they each appear curious in regards to the different, they usually seem to be two lonely souls coming collectively. Whereas their respective love triangles between their pal teams could result in some severe heartbreak down the road, it’s already clear that these two will discover some solace with one another. There’s a sure subtleness to this drama that makes it soothing to observe, and it’s straightforward to fall in love with.

LOVED: Joon Younger’s attentiveness to Music Ah

From appears alone, Joon Younger is already a dashing male lead. Nevertheless, what makes him much more interesting to viewers is his delicate and candy nature to assist others. That is very true as he involves Music Ah’s protection greater than as soon as and goes out of his method to assist her. From breaking the ambiance when she is getting kicked out of the live performance, to letting her stretch out her sore legs earlier than becoming a member of their crew for dinner, and to giving her his full cup of espresso since hers leaked, he clearly already cares for her in some capability. The espresso scene, particularly, stands out as his pal Han Hyun Ho (Kim Sung Cheol) factors out that he doesn’t drink espresso.

Generally, when a male lead takes an instantaneous curiosity within the feminine lead, he simply oversteps boundaries and comes off too sturdy. Joon Younger’s character takes an understated strategy which is refreshing. He’s a foil to the loud, over-confident male leads that we so usually see, and one can solely assume his softer charms will develop because the drama progresses.

LOVED: Music Ah studying the room between Joon Younger and his buddies

One element about Music Ah’s character that stands out within the premiere episodes is her perceptiveness. Whereas she doesn’t outright say it, you may inform she simply understands the unstated phrases between the folks she’s round. That is very true as she observes Joon Younger’s interactions with Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun) and Hyun Ho. Whereas all of them appear to get alongside effectively, Music Ah watches them with a cautious eye and appears to choose up on the strain between Joon Younger and Jung Kyung.

The better part about these scenes is Music Ah doesn’t provide any harsh judgment. Whereas she picks up on one thing else occurring, she goes out of her technique to try to make issues much less awkward between the 4 of them. She’s very considerate to these round her and wishes to make a great impression. She’s a really likable character, and it solely makes viewers root for her happiness much more. It’s additionally this trait that results in a promising set-up between Music Ah and Joon Younger. Whereas the pair is already drawn to one another, their connection will presumably deepen resulting from their mutual understanding of unrequited love.

LOVED: The maestro telling Joon Younger to observe his coronary heart

The classical music world is cutthroat, to say the least. “Do You Like Brahms?” doesn’t draw back from the aggressive nature of the sector, and lots of the secondary characters are fast to level out how Joon Younger, Music Ah, and the opposite musicians are missing. Joon Younger, particularly, is struggling as he admits to himself that he doesn’t actually know the way he feels in regards to the piano, and in reality, he hasn’t loved it a lot. A candy scene is when a maestro, who comes to observe his personal efficiency, tells him he shouldn’t play for everybody and will observe his coronary heart as a substitute.

This scene felt a lot wanted after watching Joon Younger wrestle together with his emotions all through the premiere episodes. It’s clear that he’s struggling to seek out his place on the earth like all younger grownup. This scene additionally leads in completely to the scene the place Music Ah asks him how he felt about his efficiency and admits his earlier efficiency of Schumann’s Träumerei touched her coronary heart extra. Whereas Joon Younger doesn’t provide a solution, you may see him ponder on her phrases.

A giant a part of Joon Younger’s arc will probably be about him navigating his emotions in the direction of the piano and shaping the kind of participant he needs to turn out to be. These scenes present some optimism and promise that the drama will permit him to heal his insecurities and discover a comfortable ending of his selecting.

HATED: Lee Jung Kyung’s coldness and possessiveness

Love triangles in Ok-dramas virtually at all times have a second lead who’s as much as no good. Whereas Jung Kyung is moderately tame to date compared to the stereotypes fitted together with such a position, she leaves a combined impression. It’s clear she cares for each Joon Younger and Hyun Ho, however she’s stringing them each alongside till she figures out her emotions. Within the second episode, when the pair discusses their secret kiss, Jung Kyung asks if she ought to get married to Hyun Ho. She asks this particularly to see Joon Younger’s response. A chilling voiceover from Music Ah cues the viewers in on Jung Kyung’s true emotions. She kissed Joon Younger as a result of she was jealous that he was someplace with out her and wished to check to see if he nonetheless cared about her.

To be honest, she doesn’t go away the worst impression. It’s clear that all through her life she has skilled big tragedies, and one can undoubtedly perceive her motivations. In any case, nobody is ideal. Nevertheless, it does appear that her lack of ability to resolve what, or moderately who, she needs will trigger deep battle between the trio. If her emotions have modified about Hyun Ho, she ought to have an sincere dialogue with him about it as a substitute of turning to Joon Younger and enjoying together with his emotions. Being manipulative, possessive, and initiating unstated assessments of loyalty to somebody you care about isn’t a great outlook to have on love. One can solely hope that her character will be capable of work by these emotions in a wholesome method as a substitute of turning into a stereotypical poisonous second lead.

Hey Soompiers! Did you benefit from the premiere of “Do You Like Brahms?” What have been your favourite elements? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

