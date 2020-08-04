4 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About The Premiere Of “Flower Of Evil”

The extremely anticipated crime thriller “Flower of Evil” has lastly premiered and, wow, did it ship on its promise of intrigue and suspense! This drama has all the good makings of a criminal offense drama combined with the theatrical angst of melodramas. Even higher, it stars each Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received who received followers over with their chemistry again in 2017 with the Korean remake of “Prison Minds.”

“Flower of Evil” follows the connection between Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received) and the ups and downs of their marriage. Whereas their marriage and household appear good on the surface, Hee Sung harbors a darkish secret. He’s a loving husband and metalsmith by day and suspected of being a lethal killer by evening. His alleged crimes start to be a focus for his spouse Ji Received, who’s a perceptive and clever detective.

Whereas the premiere episodes did give us some solutions about Hee Sung’s motives and crimes, it additionally opened up hundreds of different questions. The drama positively appears to be promising an important cat and mouse chase between Hee Sung and Ji Received that can result in justice and heartbreak all of sudden. Listed here are among the issues we cherished and hated concerning the premiere episodes.

Warning: Spoilers for the premiere episodes under.

LOVED: The opening kiss scenes

Let’s be sincere, getting a kiss scene in a Okay-drama between the principle leads is a sluggish, torturous wait 9 occasions out of 10. “Flower of Evil” doesn’t waste time and offers not one, however two kissing scenes between Hee Sung and Ji Received proper off the bat. The first is a cinematic underwater kiss the place Hee Sung is tied down, whereas the second is a steamy make-out session in his store earlier than Ji Received hurries off to work.

If we put apart for a second that Hee Sung is a assassin, these scenes are a deal with for viewers. Many followers raved concerning the pair’s chemistry again in 2017 once they starred collectively in “Prison Minds,” and these scenes showcase their chemistry in a special and romantic mild. These moments delightfully arrange the viewers to really feel the battle that will likely be explored when Ji Received discovers the reality about Hee Sung. Their marriage appears cute, playful, and picturesque and corrals followers to root for his or her success as a pair. The writers are teasing viewers to make them want and hope that Hee Sung’s previous isn’t true, and it makes for some very compelling tv.

LOVED: Cha Ji Received’s chemistry together with her colleagues

A few of the most entertaining components of the premiere episodes are the scenes between Ji Received and her two fellow detectives Yoon Sang Pil (Im Chul Hyung) and Im Ho Joon (Kim Soo Oh). It’s clear from the start that Sang Pil has a really completely different method to fixing circumstances that depends on his intestine emotions, in contrast to Ji Received who likes to face the proof head-on. Ho Joon is a combination between the 2 and tends to get caught between pleasant quarrels on who he prefers extra.

Their dynamic is clearly proven within the first case when a father is accused of pushing his son down the steps. Whereas Sang Pil is fast to consider he did it and illegally obtains proof of the person’s affair, Ji Received brushes it off and focuses on the opposite information and particulars. She finally notices that the nutritional vitamins the sufferer’s mom takes are medicine and makes the connection to the affair and the crime at hand.

Their group has an important sense of camaraderie regardless of their variations, and the narrative establishes them as clever and competent, thus cementing them as a group to be reckoned with. Their group will little doubt be a formidable opponent to Hee Sung’s lies and manipulation, and it will likely be fascinating to look at them work collectively to seek out the reality.

LOVED: Baek Hee Sung’s duality

One thing to be anticipated from the teasers is the putting distinction between Hee Sung’s demeanor when he’s round Ji Received and his daughter Eun Ha (Jung Search engine marketing Yeon) versus when he’s by himself. As quickly as they aren’t trying, his complete expression darkens, and viewers are left to marvel what he’s able to. A very chilling scene is when he practices smiling within the mirror.

After this scene, you’ll be able to see the calculation behind his smile. It’s nearly as when you can hear his mind telling him to ensure all of the little makings of a real smile are on his face. It’s meticulous, crafty, and little doubt speaks to how he approaches his crimes. Seeing that Hee Sung is so dedicated to his lies and pleasant look, he positively received’t be a straightforward catch for our group of detectives. Lee Joon Gi deserves main reward for his portrayal, and I believe he’ll proceed to shine because the drama continues.

LOVED: Ji Received confronting Park Search engine marketing Younger within the lavatory

Whereas it’s clear this present goes to discover the psychology of killers by means of Baek Hee Sung, the scene close to the top of the second episode with Ji Received and Park Search engine marketing Younger (Lee Ju Yeon), a suspect in a violent homicide of an aged lady, additionally appears to lift some questions. Ji Received initially asks Search engine marketing Younger for her DNA to check in opposition to the DNA discovered on the crime scene, however tensions rise when Search engine marketing Younger reveals her true colours and cuts Ji Received below her eye. Ji Received fights again and lists the alternative ways she might kill her shortly.

Ji Received appears chilly and calculating on this scene very like her husband’s secret self. Of course, as a dutiful detective, she doesn’t comply with by means of with any of her threats. This scene brings loads of intrigue to Ji Received’s character and begs the query of how harmless she is going to stay as the following episodes air. It additionally additional units her up as a foil to Hee Sung’s character. Whereas she might have simply adopted by means of with the identical violence Hee Sung and Search engine marketing Younger have instigated, she selected to not. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how she approaches Hee Sung’s crimes and if her reactions will proceed to teeter between proper and improper.

HATED: Hee Sung not taking Eun Ha’s aspect when she was in bother

One scene that isn’t notably enjoyable to look at is when Ji Received and Hee Sung are known as to come back to Eun Ha’s faculty as a result of she bought in a combat together with her classmate. Eun Ha is in tears and has a nosebleed after her classmate hit her for touching her doll. Whereas Ji Received tries her greatest to mediate the scenario and asks for an apology, the opposing mom is impolite and callous. Finally, when Hee Sung enters, he caves to the mom’s requests and tells Eun Ha to apologize.

Whereas he definitely cheers up Eun Ha afterwards, it’s nonetheless a heartbreaking scene. Very like Ji Received factors out, he invalidated Eun Ha’s emotions and additional disenchanted her as a result of he’s her favourite particular person in the entire world. Seeing Eun Ha cry is a complete punch within the intestine, and it makes you hope you’ll by no means should see it once more. It begs the query, will Eun Ha bear witness to any truths about Hee Sung’s previous? Will her adoration for her father be twisted into one thing else afterward? Will probably be each attention-grabbing and gut-wrenching to see how their shut relationship progresses because the present continues.

Start watching “Flower of Evil” under:

Hey Soompiers! What did you consider the premiere episodes of “Flower of Evil”? Do you could have any theories on how the story will unfold? Tell us within the feedback under!

kaityv spends most of her time watching Okay-dramas despite the fact that she must be writing. If she’s not watching a drama then she’s for positive dying over BTS’s and Purple Velvet’s music and movies.

At present watching: “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Flower of Evil”

All-time favourite: “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly,”

Wanting ahead to: “So I Married an Anti-Fan,” “Do You Like Brahms,” “Double Patty”