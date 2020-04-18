4 Times The MCU’s Shared Universe Was A Bummer

Go away a Remark
Marvel’s shared universe, a.ok.a. the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been a incredible cinematic achievement. Disney has efficiently created a string of inter-connected blockbusters, and practically all of them have been hits. It is a phenomena many have tried to copy and failed, and it could be a very long time earlier than anybody else is ready to pull one thing remotely comparable off.
Whereas there are some issues the MCU has completed different franchises want they may replicate, there have been some downsides. Sure, the MCU has wowed and amazed us for over a decade, however there has additionally been quite a few situations the place Marvel Studios insistence on a shared cinematic universe was an actual bummer.
Incorporating Legacy Characters That Weren’t Included From The Begin Has Been Difficult
When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the rights to the X-Males and Improbable 4, superhero followers had been already salivating over seeing these Marvel heroes included into the MCU. We’re now a full 12 months previous acquisition, and there is been little indication from Marvel Studios on what the plan is past that it’ll occur someday sooner or later.
In Marvel and Kevin Feige’s protection, it would most likely take some time to work the X-Males and Improbable 4 into the MCU organically. There’s now been a decade of movies wherein each hero teams, if the MCU is adhering to conventional Marvel canon, ought to’ve been round for. What precisely saved Wolverine away throughout Avengers: Infinity Warfare, and what was Reed Richards doing throughout the assault on New York?
These are questions that followers will need a solution to, and Marvel will seemingly have a solution for every time these characters seem. Proper now, one in style working concept is that these heroes exist inside multiverses, and have been residing in separate timelines much like what will likely be taking place within the upcoming Disney+ collection Loki. Nonetheless, it will’ve been a lot simpler if these characters might’ve simply been thrown into the combination with out such effort, if solely so we might take pleasure in some epic team-ups between characters proper now.
Licensing Points Can Simply Derail Large Plans
The MCU has ran like a well-oiled machine all through a bulk of its lifetime, churning out a formidable variety of films. That takes a variety of planning, and a variety of issues going proper. It additionally often requires collaboration with different studios, and if these studios do not play ball, issues can derail fairly rapidly.
Working example, Marvel and Sony’s beef over Spider-Man. In a tense state of affairs, Marvel and Sony dissolved their Spider-Man partnership, and fairly probably derailed some future plans set to occur within the MCU. Cooler minds prevailed, and Marvel Studios acquired Tom Holland’s Spider-Man again within the MCU for now, however who is aware of if that relationship will likely be jeopardized once more sooner or later?
And this is not the one MCU character whose future has been affected or jeopardized by licensing points. The Hulk is definitely owned by Common and, in line with Marvel, that studio is unwilling to collaborate with Disney on a standalone film. This has relegated Mark Ruffalo’s character to a perpetual supporting position in Marvel’s movies, regardless of being one of many franchise’s largest characters. Marvel has made due with what they may do with the character to this point, however think about if Common had immediately determined to drag a Sony and dissolve the partnership. Hulk going to house and simply by no means returning could be a bummer, although fortunately, not a actuality we have needed to stay by means of.
A Shared Universe Means Making Positive Different Heroes Are Unavailable To Stop Questions
Avengers: Endgame had an enormous elephant within the room with Captain Marvel being conveniently absent for a lot of the image, and solely displaying up in the direction of the tail finish of the ultimate battle. A giant a part of that’s as a result of Captain Marvel is probably the most highly effective hero within the MCU by an extended shot, so having her round to avoid wasting the day would’ve made dealing with Thanos pre-Infinity Gauntlet a slightly simple process.
If you happen to assume that is the one time the MCU should delicately place Captain Marvel clear throughout the universe to forestall followers from questioning why she does not save the day, you may be coping with the consequences of the Actuality Stone. Marvel will most likely preserve discovering methods to maintain Carol Danvers off Earth all through everything of her run within the MCU.
It is an issue DC followers haven’t got, primarily as a result of the model dropped the concept of a shared universe after Justice League. Whereas there are some downsides of these collapsed plans, DC additionally does not have to fret about making a film the place the Joker is 20 years older than Batman messes with its canon. There’s one thing liberating in that although, most likely as a result of Marvel normalized continuity throughout superhero films.
Watching An MCU Film Can Require An Encyclopedic Information
It is a feeling I might assume solely a fortunate few have but to expertise. You hunker down for the most recent Marvel film, get into the film after which are completely blindsided by some info that is mindless. Shock, this film is tied to a earlier MCU entry, and since you have not seen that, half of the present plot will likely be misplaced on you.
What’s worse is that most of the time, viewers do not know what they do and need not watch going into the most recent MCU film. In reality, Marvel was deliberately cagey about what individuals wanted to know forward of Avengers: Endgame, with the trace that actually each film could be related. In actuality, Thor: The Darkish World performed a heavier half than most some other film, and naturally, that was the one I skipped.
Marvel has achieved a good sufficient job through the years at protecting the MCU accessible, but it surely’s moments like these after I notice alienating informal followers is “inevitable” if sustaining continuity is the purpose of the MCU. Previous occasions need to be referenced, and a few will inevitably be misplaced due to that. It is not essentially the worst facet impact, however because the headline states, it is actually a bummer.
After all, regardless of all of the issues about it that bum me out, I nonetheless have love for the MCU. Whereas we’re airing grievances, be at liberty to throw any you might need regarding the Marvel universe within the feedback under. As at all times, be sure you keep on with CinemaBlend for all the most recent taking place in tv and films.
Add Comment