4 Times The MCU’s Shared Universe Was A Bummer

And this is not the one MCU character whose future has been affected or jeopardized by licensing points. The Hulk is definitely owned by Common and, in line with Marvel, that studio is unwilling to collaborate with Disney on a standalone film. This has relegated Mark Ruffalo’s character to a perpetual supporting position in Marvel’s movies, regardless of being one of many franchise’s largest characters. Marvel has made due with what they may do with the character to this point, however think about if Common had immediately determined to drag a Sony and dissolve the partnership. Hulk going to house and simply by no means returning could be a bummer, although fortunately, not a actuality we have needed to stay by means of.