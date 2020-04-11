4 Ways Parasite Made Academy Awards History

Finest Reviewed Motion pictures of 2019

Finest Unique Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is among the massive winners of the 2020 Academy Awards. Not solely did the critically acclaimed movie deliver dwelling a number of Oscars this 12 months, it managed to make historical past within the course of.Learn on to see all of the methods wherein Parasite achieved new milestones for South Korean filmmakers at this 12 months’s Oscars ceremony.

Parasite took dwelling an early win by beating out all challengers for Finest Unique Screenplay. Within the course of, it grew to become the primary South Korean movie to win that award.

It’s all of the extra noteworthy achievement contemplating the Academy hardly ever nominates non-English language movies on this class, a lot much less offers them the highest honor. For instance, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma was the one non-English Language nominee in final 12 months’s Finest Unique Screenplay lineup, and it didn’t win that class regardless of taking dwelling the awards for Finest International Language Movie, Finest Cinematography and Finest Director.

Finest Worldwide Characteristic Movie

Parasite was a favourite to win the newly renamed Finest Worldwide Characteristic Movie class this 12 months, and it didn’t disappoint. It’s now the primary South Korean movie to win that award.

Which will appear stunning given how sturdy the South Korean movie trade is and the way far this award (in its many different kinds) dates again in Oscars historical past. Previous to 2020, the class was referred to as Finest International Language Movie, and Bong acknowledged and applauded the change throughout his acceptance speech.

Finest Director

In one of the vital moments of the ceremony, Bong grew to become the primary South Korean particular person to win the Academy Award for Finest Director. Bong was clearly moved by the honour, whereas additionally admitting he assumed his time within the highlight was over after accepting the Oscar for Finest Worldwide Characteristic Movie.

Finest Image

Parasite’s sizzling streak continued via the very finish, because it took dwelling the highest honor at this 12 months’s Academy Awards. Parasite is just not solely the primary South Korean movie to win Finest Image, however the first non-English language movie of any sort to win that award. It’s an actual game-changer given the Academy’s notorious monitor document in that regard.

It’s additionally price noting that Parasite is the primary movie distributed by Neon to win Finest Image. Neon beforehand drew consideration on the 2018 Academy Awards after I, Tonya’s Allison Janney gained Finest Supporting Actress.

Parasite was a well-liked choose in IGN’s 2020 Oscar Predictions. Many writers needed the movie to win, however few anticipated it to truly take dwelling the award. That is nothing if not a welcome shock.

To see why Parasite deserved all these accolades, take a look at our overview of Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece and see why we picked it as IGN’s finest movie of 2019. And discover out all of the winners from the 2020 Academy Awards right here.

