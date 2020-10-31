40 domestic and foreign companies will invest 45 thousand crore in Uttar Pradesh, 1.35 lakh new employment opportunities

Investment in Uttar Pradesh: 40 domestic and foreign companies will invest 45 thousand crores in Uttar Pradesh. It includes companies from about 10 countries including Japan, America, Britain, Canada, Germany, South Korea. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has also allotted 426 acres (326 plots) for the project. This investment will create employment opportunities for 1,35,362 people. The people who have been allocated by IDA include Hiranandani Group, Surya Global, Hindustan Unilever, MG Capsules, Hair Packaging Mountain View Technologies. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s promise, ‘After the corona is over, every village person will get Karseva in Ayodhya’

Among the reforms undertaken by the state government to attract investment, the most important is the introduction of Invest Mitra as the largest digital single window portal in the country. It provides 166 services to entrepreneurs. The NOC disposal rate of this portal is 93 percent and now its outstanding query resolution rate has reached 98 percent. Apart from this, the government made 186 reforms regarding labor regulations, land allocation property registration, environment clearance, taxes.

These companies are ready for investment

750 million investment through Hiranandani Group’s data center

Britannica Industries Limited is setting up an integrated food processing unit of 300 crores in the state.

Associated British Food Plc is investing 750 million in yeast manufacturing.

Dixon Technologies is investing 200 crores through Consumer Electronics.

Germany’s Won Vellix will invest 300 million in footwear manufacturing.

Surya Global Flexi Films Pvt Ltd POPP. BOPET will invest 953 crores on Metalized Films Production Plant.

MAG Software (US) will invest 200 crores for software development.

Vigranta Inc (Canada) will invest Rs 746 crore in the state through Grain Infrastructure Equipment.

Edison Motors (South Korea) will invest 750 crores for the electric vehicle in the state.

Yazaki (Japan) will invest 2 thousand crores in wiring harness and components.

Identification of 22 thousand acres near the expressway

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified 22 thousand acres of land near the expressway for industrial development in the state. Apart from these, industrial parks will be established in Firozabad, Agra, Unnao, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri and Barabanki through several development models.

Apart from new industries, the state government is also serious about the manufacturing plant of medicines. Together with the central government, it will also set up industrial parks for sectors like logistics, defense, data centers.