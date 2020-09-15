40 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh infected with Corona virus, one dead

Corona Virus in Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, the infection of corona is increasing rapidly, MLAs are also falling prey to it. Currently, 40 MLAs in the state are infected with Corona, one of which has also died. Due to this, the upcoming session of the assembly will now be for only one day. This decision was taken in the meeting of the all-party committee. The Assembly’s Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said on Tuesday that more than 40 members of the Legislative Assembly are infected with Corona, while one MLA Govardhan Singh Dangi died during treatment in Delhi. Also Read – Government admitted, there is no information about collusion between film people and drug peddlers

In the meeting of the all-party committee, there was a discussion about the upcoming session. It has been decided that the House will convene, but that will be within a limited scope. Members who wish to join will be added in a virtual way. There will not be a Question Hour, but the matter that will come on the Table of the House will be answered.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and other members were also present in this all-party committee meeting. The upcoming session was for three days but now it will be one day. Only a limited number of members will be able to participate in the house. Question time and attention will not be there. The budget will be passed. There will be a one-day session on 21 September.