40 music questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Whether or not you’re on Home Celebration, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger you’re by no means removed from a quiz today – and they’re. an effective way to spend a night having amusing with buddies (just about)… however what do you do when it’s your flip to host the quiz? You’re going to want good questions that shock and delight your viewers and maintain them guessing till the very finish of the video name…

They must be difficult however not so onerous that nobody ever needs to come back again to your virtual pub!

So, with that in thoughts, we’ve cooked up a fiendish music quiz for you that brings collectively all varieties of music and musical eras, so there’s one thing for everybody.

Prepared, regular, quiz…

Questions

In What 12 months did the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die? (a bonus level for the month) One Route got here third within the X Consider 2010 and went on to change into one of many largest boy bands of all time – identify the 5 authentic members… (a degree for every) The next is a line from which music? “I’m by no means gonna dance once more, Responsible ft have gotten no rhythm” What’s the identify of The Beatles’ first album? At which Hertfordshire manor home did Oasis play to 250,000 individuals throughout a weekend in 1996? Which artist had a primary hit with Sledgehammer? What does the ‘O’ stand for within the band identify ELO? Which mathematical image was the title of Ed Sheeran’s first album in 2011? Full the lyric from the properly know Rihanna hit. “We discovered love in a…” In accordance with punk rockers Inexperienced Day, on the finish of which month would they prefer to be woken up? What was Britney Spears’ first single known as? Reginald Kenneth Dwight is healthier recognized by what identify? What was the identify of Amy Winehouse’s second and ultimate studio album launched in 2006 and reached primary in a number of international locations throughout the globe? Which band had an enormous worldwide hit album in 2002 with the file “A Shot of Blood to the Head”? Knights in White Satin was a 1967 hit for which band? Which band sang The Ultimate Countdown? What was David Bowie’s actual surname? What number of members are there in South Korean mega boyband BTS? Which expertise present choose managed Westlife? Who sang the 1965 James Bond theme, Thunderball? Roger Taylor is the drummer during which band? During which 12 months did the Spice Ladies launch Wannabe? Spandau Ballet options which former EastEnders actor in its line-up? Which music begins with the road, ‘I assumed love was solely true in fairy tales’? Linger and Goals have been hits for which Irish group? Which Bob Dylan music did Adele embrace on her first album? Which novelty act had a Christmas primary in 2000 with, ‘Can We Repair It?’ Which 80s group, that includes Phil Collins, not too long ago introduced a reunion? Over time, what number of Sugababes have there been? Which lady group had hits together with Pure Shores and By no means Ever? What’s the identify of the 1957 musical jail drama starring Elvis Presley? Who turned the lead singer of the 90s band Solid, after serving because the bassist for the La’s? What was the identify of the unique drummer for The Beatles? In what decade was American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis born? Which artist headlined Friday evening on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Competition 2019? What was the identify of Madonna’s first studio album, launched in 1983? Rockstar David Howell Evans is healthier recognized by what identify? Full the primary line of the Invoice Withers hit: “Ain’t no sunshine …” Will.i.am is greatest recognized for performing with which hip hop group? What English county do Supergrass and Radiohead have in widespread?

