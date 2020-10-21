40 new Disney quiz questions & answers to test your family and friends

Whereas it stays to be seen whether or not quizzing will attain the recognition it achieved through the first lockdown, the pastime is already making a comeback because the chilly winter climate attracts in.

Little doubt many are already getting ready perplexing questions for his or her friends, family or colleagues, with themes usually the popular possibility over normal basic information.

Disney questions are a sure-fire manner to add some magic and enjoyable to your quiz evening, as most of us have fond recollections of the studio’s characters and movies from our childhood.

RadioTimes.com has compiled a listing of questions that cater for all ranges of Disney fan, whether or not you’ve an informal curiosity or a passionate love of the studio’s iconic choices.

Questions

Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? When did Disneyland open? Which Broadway heavyweight supplied the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in each Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)? Are you able to title the entire 7 dwarves in Snow White (1937)? Which Disney character talks to mice and has a fairy godmother? Which character sings about The Naked Requirements in The Jungle E-book? (1967) What’s the title of Elsa’s finest buddy in Frozen (2013)? “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from which 2000 movie? What’s the title of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, performed by Elaine Hendrix, in The Mum or dad Lure (1998)? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is inheritor to the throne of which fictional European nation? What number of Disney movies has Lindsay Lohan appeared in? Who performs Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Which music from 2017 animated movie Coco received the Academy Award for Finest Unique Track that 12 months? In Discovering Nemo, what’s the deal with of the dentist workplace wherein Nemo is stored? Who’s the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Unbelievable 2) was the voice of Edna Mode? Who performed the titular function within the 2015 Cinderella live-action reboot? In Wreck It Ralph, what’s the secret to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs? When Will My Life Start is a music from which Disney movie? In Magnificence and the Beast (1991), which wing of the fort is Belle forbidden from visiting? Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s musical numbers? (1994 Lion King) What are the names of Hades’s henchmen in Hercules (1997)? Who’s the 2012 movie Courageous devoted to? What number of brothers does Prince Hans have? What’s Sully’s full title in Monsters Inc? Which Arrested Improvement star voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)? What 12 months did Excessive College Music premiere on the Disney Channel? Who will play Ariel within the live-action Little Mermaid? Which US state is Lilo & Sew set in? By which Disney animated movie does Joaquin Phoenix voice the principle character? In what 12 months was Bambi launched? In Winnie-the-Pooh, what kind of animal is Eeyore? The place does Edgar the butler attempt to ship Duchess and her kittens to in The Aristocats? What’s the title of the canine in Up (2009)? Who voices Tiana in The Princess and the Frog? Who does Emma Thompson painting in Saving Mr Banks? Identify three characters disregarded of the new Mulan remake from the animation What does Hakuna Matata imply? Identify the Seven Dwarves What number of fingers does Mickey have? Identify Goofy’s son

Answers:

Man Ritchie 1955 Lea Salonga Doc, Grumpy, Blissful, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey Cinderella Baloo Anna The Emperor’s New Groove Meredith Blake Genovia 6 – The Mum or dad Lure, Life-Dimension, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Absolutely Loaded, Glenn Shut Bear in mind Me 42 Wallaby Approach, Sydney, Australia Brad Hen Lily James Sugar Rush Tangled West wing Elton John and Tim Rice Ache and Panic Steve Jobs, the Apple CEO and chairman of Pixar, who died earlier than the movie’s launch. 12 James P. Sullivan Jason Bateman 2006 Halle Bailey Hawaii Brother Bear – voice of Kenai 1942 Donkey Timbuktu Dug Anika Noni Rose P. L. Travers Mushu, Li Shang and Grandmother Fa No worries Doc, Grumpy, Sleepy, Blissful, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey 4 (he has three fingers and a thumb as most of the early characters do) Maximilian Goof aka Max

