40 years of the Nobel to García Márquez, cumbia and magical realism for everyone

Gabriel García Márquez and all his Caribbean grace, on the day he received the Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm (Photo: Shutterstock)

It was the morning of October 21, 1982. Around the world the news ran like a raging river. “García Márquez obtains the Nobel Prize for Literature for a work in which he has confused the real with the unreal”, headlined the Spanish newspaper The country. On the cover of the Argentine Clarion the next day a photo of the Colombian author with a white coat and a huge smile stood out; a phone in his hand, the other is in his pocket and a library in the background. “García Márquez, Nobel Prize for Literature”, it reads.

The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Per Gillensten, announced it with strict punctuality. “Since the end of the 1950s, his novels and stories have dragged us to that strange place where the miraculous and the most purely real come together -the splendid flight of fantasy itself-, excessive fabrications and concrete facts that emerge from the depths of the people, literary allusions, graphic descriptions, palpable and sometimes oppressive, made with the precision of a report”.

The international media set their eyes on Latin America. The rationale was as follows: “For his novels and short stories, in which the fantastic and the real are combined in a tranquil world of rich imagination, reflecting the life and conflicts of a continent.” By then she had already published No One Writes to the Colonel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, The Autumn of the Patriarch y A Chronicle of a Death Foretoldamong other works.

Gabriel García Márquez 1927-2014 (Photo: Cesar Rangel / AFP)

“Of the Nobel Prize winners, García Márquez is the most popular worldwide, not only because of the number of readers but because he was a charismatic figure, super followed,” he said. Ezekiel Martinez, director of the Buenos Aires Book Fair, at a table in the last edition, just a few months ago. The son of the Colombian writer, the filmmaker Rodrigo García Barchawho agreed and told some details of the great moment.

It was the night before, October 20, when the phone rang. “They made him swear and swear not to tell anyone, but he told me and Gonzalo.” Him, his brother and his mother, Mercedes Bach they were “going crazy”. That same night they went to the house of Alvaro and Carmen Mutis, his friends. “My mother said to Mutis, I don’t know if it was the word ‘Nobel’ or ‘Gabo Nobel’ and he almost fainted and the four quietly celebrated”, she recalled. The next morning would be celebrity chaos.

Gabriel García Márquez’s speech before the Swedish Academy went down in history as a great oratory piece (Photo: Shutterstock)

By then the Latin American boom had already swept away. The great leap to fame was with One hundred years of solitude in 1967. However, not everyone accepted it. In 1981 he submitted a short story to the magazine The New Yorker. The title is “The trail of his blood in the snow”, it would finally be published in Twelve Pilgrim Tales 1992. For the American magazine it was not good enough and it refused to publish it. Nobody knew that just a few months later he would get the Nobel.

The rejection letter is now on display at the Harry Ransom Center, a library and museum at the University of Texas at Austin, as a sort of tongue-in-cheek material, like a strange stone in García Márquez’s path. There it is read that Roger Angellone of the publishers of The New Yorker, tells him that “the story has the usual brilliance of its writing”, but “according to our way of thinking, its resolution does not make the reader accept its bold and beautiful conception”. Things of destiny.

“Since the end of the 1950s, his novels and short stories have dragged us to that strange place where the miraculous and the most purely real meet,” said the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Per Gillensten, announcing the Nobel for García. Marquez (Photo: EFE)

In December 1982 he traveled to Stockholm to receive the medal. He was the fourth Latin American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature: the Chileans Gabriela Mistral (1945) y Pablo Neruda (1971) and the Guatemalan Miguel Angel Asturias (1967). After him followed the Mexican poet Octavio Paz in 1990 and the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosahis great friend who by then were fighting, in 2010. When he took the stand there was an ovation.

His acceptance speech was titled “The Solitude of Latin America.” He had a notable political charge because at that time Latin America was living in troubled times with outgoing military dictatorships that still left blood in their wake. “I dare to think that it is this colossal reality, and not just its literary expression, that has received the attention of the Swedish Academy of Letters this year,” he said.

“A reality that is not that of paper, but that lives with us and determines every moment of our countless daily deaths, and that sustains an insatiable source of creation, full of misery and beauty, of which this wandering and nostalgic Colombian is not more than one more number indicated by luck. Poets and beggars, musicians and prophets, warriors and scoundrels, all the creatures of that outrageous reality have had to ask very little of the imagination, because the greatest challenge for us has been the insufficiency of conventional resources to make our lives believable. This, my friends, the crux of our solitude”.

Gabriel García Márquez won the Nobel Prize for Literature on October 21, 1982 (Photo: Cuartosuro)

Some time later, when the brightness dimmed and the flashes lowered their intensity, Gabriel Garcia Marquez reflected on this award and the conclusion was simple: nothing had changed. “I never let myself be seduced by something other than what I wanted to do: telling stories in journalism, literature or film,” she said in a 1997 interview with Page 12 sitting on a sofa in the lobby of the Mark Hotel in Manhattan.

Then he said with his characteristic serenity: “The fame, book sales and money came after I did many reports that no one read and I wrote some books that no one bought.” He already had in his showcase the Nobel Prize for Literature, but also the Neustadt, the Rómulo Gallegos, the Jorge Dimitrov for Peace, the Medal of the French Legion of Honor and the Aztec Eagle. “I have been happy, and the secret of happiness has always been to do only what I like to do: tell stories,” he concluded.

